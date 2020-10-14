Highland Around Town — Oct. 21 edition

Noon Wednesday, Oct. 21, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

▪ Our Lord’s Lutheran Church Fall Speaker Series — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. The last in a six-week series aimed at helping participants explore some of the most challenging issues facing our society and what they can do to make a marked difference. Series includes 75-minute talks with breakout sessions. Text 330-244-7963 to request the Zoom meeting ID and password or email love2haveu@ourlords.org. OurLords.org

▪ Grant’s Farm Halloween Drive-Thru — By reservation only now through Saturday, Oct. 31. Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road, St. Louis. For the first time ever, visitors will be able to drive their own vehicles through more than a mile of the Grant’s Farm property, which will be transformed into nine different spooky experiences complete with festive decorations, lights, pumpkins, ghosts, spiders and so much more. Reservations are required; space is limited. Tickets can be purchased online at grantsfarm.com.

▪ Madison County Transit ‘School’s in Session’ Scavenger Hunt — All through October. Virtual event. The “School’s in Session” scavenger hunt will focus on encouraging trailgoers of all ages to venture out on the trails, while putting their knowledge to the test. The scavenger hunt will be facilitated through the free, interactive app GooseChase. Participants simply download the app and search for the game they wish to join. For details: mct.org

Thursday, Oct. 22

▪ Diabetes Support Group — 2 p.m. Sullivan Conference Room, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. The Diabetes Support Group is open to those with diabetes and their family members. Caregivers are also invited. Topic: Healthy Eating. Due to COVID-19 group restrictions, reservations are required to ensure social distancing. Masks are also required and temperature checks will be done upon arrival. Please call 618-526-5743 to make your reservation to attend. For more information, email Megan Stanley, diabetes nurse educator, at megan.stanley@hshs.org.

▪ Bingo — 6 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Doors open at 5 p.m. Card sales start at 6 p.m., lightning round at 7 p.m. Regular games start at 7:30 p.m. Masks are required. All cards are $1. There will be a 50/50 raffle; tickets available at the door. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Highland Garden Club — 7:30 p.m. Windows on Broadway, 401 Broadway, Highland. Artists Lynette Schuepbach and Brady Kesner will talk about their collaboration of photography, poems and prose in “Floral Expressions,” a book inspired by flowers. Copies of the book will be available. Visitors are always welcome.

Friday, Oct. 23

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Eat-in or carry-out. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Saturday, Oct. 24

▪ Trunk or Treat — 3-6 p.m. VFW Post 5694 parking lot, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. In addition to trunk or treat, hot dogs and drinks will be available for purchase. Hosted by VFW Post 5694 and Rusty Rods. facebook.com/events/767033193860583

Monday, Oct. 26

▪ Illinois RiverWatch Fall Speaker Series: 3D Printing and the Evolutionary Ecology of North American Riverine Snails — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Speaker: Dr. Paul Brunkow, associate professor of Biology at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. To sign-up for one or more of these free events, registration links can be found on the Illinois RiverWatch Facebook page at facebook.com/IllinoisRiverWatch or send an email to riverwatch@lc.edu. Those interested can register until the day of the event. Zoom links will be emailed to registrants prior to each presentation. For more information about the Illinois RiverWatch program, visit ngrrec.org/RiverWatch.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Friday, Nov. 6

▪ Virtual Relay Celebration Night of Highland — 6 p.m. Facebook event. Annual Relay Celebration Night of Highland to benefit the American Cancer Society and to recognize the Survivors and event sponsors. There will be a virtual Luminaria Tribute ceremony. One can sign up as a Survivor by calling the National Cancer Information Center at 1-800-227-2345 or by visiting the website at www.main.acsevents.org/highlandil. The annual Survivor pins will be available this year. Please contact Kathy Walker at 618-520-9513 to arrange pick-up/delivery. Virtual Luminaria tribute bags are also available for purchase on the website until 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, by clicking the “Tribute” button. facebook.com/RFLHighlandIL