Highland Around Town — Oct. 28 edition

Noon Wednesday, Oct. 28, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

▪ Grant’s Farm Halloween Drive-Thru — By reservation only now through Saturday, Oct. 31. Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road, St. Louis. For the first time ever, visitors will be able to drive their own vehicles through more than a mile of the Grant’s Farm property, which will be transformed into nine different spooky experiences complete with festive decorations, lights, pumpkins, ghosts, spiders and so much more. Reservations are required; space is limited. Tickets can be purchased online at grantsfarm.com.

▪ Madison County Transit ‘School’s in Session’ Scavenger Hunt — All through October. Virtual event. The “School’s in Session” scavenger hunt will focus on encouraging trailgoers of all ages to venture out on the trails, while putting their knowledge to the test. The scavenger hunt will be facilitated through the free, interactive app GooseChase. Participants simply download the app and search for the game they wish to join. For details: mct.org

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Thursday, Oct. 29

▪ Bingo — 6 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Doors open at 5 p.m. Card sales start at 6 p.m., lightning round at 7 p.m. Regular games start at 7:30 p.m. Masks are required. All cards are $1. There will be a 50/50 raffle; tickets available at the door. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

Friday, Oct. 30

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Trunk or Treat — 4-7 p.m. Bond County Fairgrounds, Greenville. Event includes food, activities and hayrides. Hosted by Silver Lake Group Ltd., Attorney Tom DeVore. 618-667-9549.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Eat-in or carry-out. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Trick or Treat Drive-Thru — 6-7:30 p.m. Plummer Family Park, 3501 Sports Park Drive, Edwardsville. Vendors will have vehicles decorated and will hand candy to vehicles that drive through the event. Vendors will wear masks and gloves and will practice safe social distancing. Hosted by the Edwardsville YMCA and the City of Edwardsville.

Sunday, Nov. 1

▪ Albers Legion Carry-Out Only Breakfast – 8-11:30 a.m. American Legion Post 1026, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. $10 per carryout. 618-248-5505.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2:30-6:30 p.m. St. Nicholas Church, 401 E. State St., Pocahontas. Precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive. 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Friday, Nov. 6

▪ Virtual Relay Celebration Night of Highland — 6 p.m. Facebook event. Annual Relay Celebration Night of Highland to benefit the American Cancer Society and to recognize the Survivors and event sponsors. There will be a virtual Luminaria Tribute ceremony. One can sign up as a Survivor by calling the National Cancer Information Center at 1-800-227-2345 or by visiting the website at www.main.acsevents.org/highlandil. The annual Survivor pins will be available this year. Please contact Kathy Walker at 618-520-9513 to arrange pick-up/delivery. facebook.com/RFLHighlandIL