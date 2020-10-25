Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Highland News Leader

Highland Police Department adopts ‘Ten Shared Principles’ of civil rights & justice

By Elizabeth Donald For The News Leader

Highland has now joined many other Illinois police departments by adopting “Ten Shared Principles” of civil rights and justice.

Police Chief Chris Conrad said the Ten Shared Principles were the result of multiple meetings between police chiefs and community leaders on a state level, and were adopted by the Illinois State Chapter of the NAACP and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

“They’re a statement about everything we can do and what our common ground is, rather than our differences,” Conrad said.

In recommending their adoption by the city council last week, Conrad said the principles will “make our department the most professional we possibly can.”

In order to formally adopt the principles, departments have to do more than simply say they will accept them. They must incorporate these ideas into department training, engage a local NAACP chapter or community leader to speak to the importance of the program, and adopt the principles by resolution of the city council, which was voted Oct. 19.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I cannot stress enough the need for all citizens to have faith and trust in our criminal justice system in order for the system to have legitimacy,” Conrad wrote in his memo supporting adoption of the principles. “Distrust reduces compliance and respect for the system and law enforcement and creates a more violent and higher crime society.”

The Ten Shared Principles are:

More about the training

Conrad said he has already taken the other steps, incorporating them into the annual use of force training and displaying them in the squad room for a constant reminder.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

“This will not be a ‘one and done’ training,” Conrad said.

In addition, Rev. Beverly Wilkes-Null of Highland Hope United Methodist Church spoke to the council about the principles, having partnered with Highland Police as part of the program.

Councilman John Hipskind asked about diversity efforts in hiring at the police department. “It’s a sad day that we have to do this, it should be obvious,” he said.

The council’s vote to adopt the principles was unanimous.

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service