Highland Police Department adopts ‘Ten Shared Principles’ of civil rights & justice

Highland has now joined many other Illinois police departments by adopting “Ten Shared Principles” of civil rights and justice.

Police Chief Chris Conrad said the Ten Shared Principles were the result of multiple meetings between police chiefs and community leaders on a state level, and were adopted by the Illinois State Chapter of the NAACP and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

“They’re a statement about everything we can do and what our common ground is, rather than our differences,” Conrad said.

In recommending their adoption by the city council last week, Conrad said the principles will “make our department the most professional we possibly can.”

In order to formally adopt the principles, departments have to do more than simply say they will accept them. They must incorporate these ideas into department training, engage a local NAACP chapter or community leader to speak to the importance of the program, and adopt the principles by resolution of the city council, which was voted Oct. 19.

“I cannot stress enough the need for all citizens to have faith and trust in our criminal justice system in order for the system to have legitimacy,” Conrad wrote in his memo supporting adoption of the principles. “Distrust reduces compliance and respect for the system and law enforcement and creates a more violent and higher crime society.”

The Ten Shared Principles are:

We value the life of every person and consider life to be the highest value;

All persons should be treated with dignity and respect. This is another foundational value;

We reject discrimination toward any person that is based on race, ethnicity, religion, color, nationality, immigrant status, sexual orientation, gender, disability, or familial status;

We endorse the six pillars in the report of the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing. The first pillar is to build and rebuild trust through procedural justice, transparency, accountability, and honest recognition of past and present obstacles;

We endorse the four pillars of procedural justice, which are fairness, voice (i.e. an opportunity for citizens and police to believe they are heard), transparency, and impartiality;

We endorse the values inherent in community policing, which include community partnerships involving law enforcement, engagement of police officers with residents outside of interaction specific to enforcement of laws, and problem-solving that is collaborative, not one-sided;

We believe that developing strong ongoing relationships between law enforcement and communities of color at the leadership level and street level will be the keys to diminishing and eliminating racial tension;

We believe that law enforcement and community leaders have a mutual responsibility to encourage all citizens to gain a better understanding and knowledge of the law to assist them in their interactions with law enforcement officers;

We support diversity in police departments and in the law enforcement profession. Law enforcement and communities have a mutual responsibility and should work together to make a concerted effort to recruit diverse police departments;

We believe de-escalation training should be required to ensure the safety of community members and officers. We endorse using de-escalation tactics to reduce the potential for confrontations that endanger law enforcement officers and community members, and the principle that human life should be taken only as a last resort.

Conrad said he has already taken the other steps, incorporating them into the annual use of force training and displaying them in the squad room for a constant reminder.

“This will not be a ‘one and done’ training,” Conrad said.

In addition, Rev. Beverly Wilkes-Null of Highland Hope United Methodist Church spoke to the council about the principles, having partnered with Highland Police as part of the program.

Councilman John Hipskind asked about diversity efforts in hiring at the police department. “It’s a sad day that we have to do this, it should be obvious,” he said.

The council’s vote to adopt the principles was unanimous.