Highland to hold virtual Relay Celebration Night on Nov. 6

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, the annual Relay Celebration Night of Highland benefiting the American Cancer Society will be virtual this year.

Please “join them” for their virtual video celebration that will be published on their Facebook page a 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. People can find their page by searching for Relay Celebration Night of Highland. The video will be available for viewing any time after it goes live. Anyone can watch the video, even without a Facebook account.

The video celebration will recognize survivors. Then, they will recognize the event sponsors who so generously supported the event this year. Finally, they will remember their loved ones with a Virtual Luminaria Tribute ceremony.

People can sign up as a survivor by calling the National Cancer Information Center at 800-227-2345 or by visiting www.main.acsevents.org/highlandil. They will have their annual survivor pins available this year. Please contact Kathy Walker at 618-520-9513 to arrange pickup/delivery.

People can also purchase virtual luminaria tribute bags in honor or memory of loved ones for the ceremony. People can purchase online on their website by clicking the Tribute button. Luminaria tributes can be purchased online until 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30. People also also contact Joy Krouper at 618-977-8380 to purchase.

If businesses would like to support the American Cancer Society and sponsor the event to receive recognition through their video and social media, please contact Paula Redman at 618-696-2915 or 618-654-3647.

Under the best of circumstances, a cancer diagnosis can be frightening and devastating. Now, as the COVID-19 crisis continues, cancer patients are more vulnerable than ever. Those affected by cancer are counting on the community to fight this disease, no matter what obstacles stand in the way.

They appreciate the community’s support of the event and the American Cancer Society during this critical time. To donate to fund cancer research and provide programs and services to cancer patients, please visit their website or contact Joy Krouper at 618-977-8380.