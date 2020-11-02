COVID-19 forces shutdown of after-school program in Highland

One of Highland’s after-school programs has temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

The “Kids in Christ” latchkey program that operates out of its Lindenthal campus informed Highland District 5 Superintendent Mike Sutton on Oct. 29 that services would not be offered beginning Oct. 30 through Nov. 13, “out of an abundance of caution and to keep everyone safe.”

The program is operated by the Highland Hope United Methodist Church, offering before and after school care as well as activities on school holidays and breaks.

Sutton said in his weekly letter to the community he was as surprised as the parents to receive the notice the program would be closed, as it is not a district-run program. He said the program was experiencing “challenges” with COVID-related issues.

“They determined through conversations with both district personnel and the (Madison County Health Department) that closing the program for two weeks was the prudent thing to do and we respect that,” Sutton wrote.

Highland Hope leaders could not be reached for comment. However, the statement they issued apologized for the short notice.

“It’s been an honor to serve you and your families,” they wrote. “We will miss all of our students so much.”

Sutton also reported Highland District 5 has had “a very difficult week” with COVID numbers. Highland Elementary reported four positive cases with 57 quarantined. Highland Middle had two positive cases among students with four more awaiting test results and 34 quarantined, as well as five staff members quarantined. Highland High School reported seven positive cases and 57 quarantined.

As far as they know, Sutton wrote, nine of the cases resulted from exposure at school, while the rest came from outside exposures.

“Through conversations, we are aware that many kids continue to participate in many outside activities,” Sutton wrote. “We are not discouraging any of these activities. We only want it to be understood that ensure occurs many times outside of the school atmosphere.

“We remain vigilant and believe that we continue to practice safe mitigation strategies that allow in-person school and athletics to occur safely.”

As of the initial announcement, Highland Hope plans to resume Kids in Christ on Monday, Nov. 16.