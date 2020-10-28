Highland Around Town — Nov. 4 edition

Noon Wednesday, Nov. 4, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Friday, Nov. 6

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon, by reservation only. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. To comply with guidelines, people are asked to make a reservation for a time slot by calling 618-667-2133. Each time slot is 30 minutes. There are 15 customers per time slot. Please bring no bill larger than a $10. Do not bring bags or boxes. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. The Sports Academy - Glen Carbon, 101 The Game Drive, Glen Carbon. Call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to make an appointment.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Eat-in or carry-out. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Virtual Relay Celebration Night of Highland — 6 p.m. Facebook event. Annual Relay Celebration Night of Highland to benefit the American Cancer Society and to recognize the Survivors and event sponsors. There will be a virtual Luminaria Tribute ceremony. One can sign up as a Survivor by calling the National Cancer Information Center at 1-800-227-2345 or by visiting the website at www.main.acsevents.org/highlandil. The annual Survivor pins will be available this year. Please contact Kathy Walker at 618-520-9513 to arrange pick-up/delivery. facebook.com/RFLHighlandIL

Friday, Nov. 6, & Saturday, Nov. 7

▪ St. Andrew’s Fall Book Fair — By appointment only. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Featuring more than 20,000 used books, well organized and priced to sell. Categories include fiction (hardcover and paperback), children’s books, history, literature, pets, sports, regional history, cookbooks, gardening, art, biography, music, humor, large print, religion, reference, science fiction and much more. The books are sorted by category with some categories also alphabetized by author. DVDs, CDs, vinyl, jigsaw puzzles and games are also available. Due to precautions for the prevention of COVID-19, this sale will be by appointment only, with the number of patrons at any given time limited to 12. Both volunteers and shoppers will be required to wear masks. Make an appointment online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040548afa92aa4fa7-november or there is a link to sign-up through the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church website at standrews-edwardsville.com. Those without computer access can call 618-656-1294 to make a reservation.

Sunday, Nov. 8

▪ St. Teresa Church, Marydale Drive-Thru Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saint Teresa of Avile Church, 18021 Marydale Road, Carlyle. Packaged meal includes ½ fried chicken (four pieces), dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and slaw. Cost: $11 per meal. Located six miles north of Carlyle on Illinois 127; follow the signs.

Monday, Nov. 9

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 7 p.m. American Legion Hall, 601 S. Clinton St., Aviston. Call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to make an appointment.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Anderson Hospital, Hospital Entrance 1 - Classrooms 1 & 2, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. State Farm, 2670 Plaza Drive, Highland. Call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to make an appointment.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Thursday, Nov. 12

▪ Illinois RiverWatch Fall Speaker Series: How Winter Road Salt Hurts Water Quality and What We Can Do About It — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Speaker: Dr. Danelle Haake, NGRREC RiverWatch Director and Stream Ecologist. To sign-up for this free event, the registration link can be found on the Illinois RiverWatch Facebook page at facebook.com/IllinoisRiverWatch or send an email to riverwatch@lc.edu. Those interested can register until the day of the event. Zoom links will be emailed to registrants prior to each presentation. For more information about the Illinois RiverWatch program, visit ngrrec.org/RiverWatch.