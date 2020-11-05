Highland cross country teams work through COVID-19 pandemic to turn in strong season

When the 2020 cross country season began, Highland coach Doug Bradley was just thankful to have meets to run in since the Bulldogs cross country teams had work around and through multiple COVID-19 protocols.

At season’s end, Bradley, assistant coach Bob Vance, and the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs runners felt a strong sense of accomplishment from turning in a worthwhile campaign.

On the boys side, Highland featured a young team that exceeded expectations in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year as they captured 10th place Oct. 31 at the IHSA Class 2A Olney Sectional at Olney Central College.

“Fifteen teams in the sectional and we finished 10th. That may not seem all that impressive, but I think the boys and the coaching staff were pretty excited about it,” Bradley said.

“Last year we had a senior-led team with (Nick) Hanratty, (Ethan) Augustin, and (Brylee) Portell and that group with Easton Rosen and Josh Loeh got 10th last year. This year was supposed to be a rebuilding year, so for us to come back and get 10th is a pretty huge thing and a great sign (for the team).”

Rosen, a senior, was the Bulldogs unquestioned leader, as he consistently recorded Highland’s top finish in every race.

Bradley called Rosen one of the best runners he has coached in his 15 years at HHS.

“He’s simply one of the best runners I’ve ever coached and he was on varsity from the very first day that he stepped out (to run) as a freshman. He’s that good and has gotten better and better and better over the last four years,” Bradley said.

Rosen is currently looking at potentially running in college at Kaskaskia or Heartland Junior College next year.

Fellow senior Josh Loeh also was a strong contributor this fall and provided leadership as well.

“Josh Loeh is really good with the other boys and he was able to move them from training (well) with him to training (well) with Easton,” Bradley said. “He started well and struggled in between but really finished well and really came through when we needed him at the sectional meet.”

Sophomore Mason Steinbeck also performed well and showed promise for the future.

“His athleticism told us he would be a varsity runner,” Bradley said. “Last year (as a freshman) he just kept getting a little better and a little better, and now here he is as the No. 2 runner behind Easton Rosen.”

Bradley believes with just Rosen and Loeh graduating this year, the Bulldogs will be very competitive in 2021.

“We’re only losing two of those seven (guys) to graduation so that sets us up really nicely for next year,” the coach said.

Highland girls enjoy strong season

For the Highland girls, the season was a definite success as they finished fifth in the Olney Sectional on Oct. 31. The team came out strong the first month winning or placing in the top three in six of their first eight meets in September.

“We knew at the beginning (of the season) that we were going to be the team in (Class 2A) with a target on our back,” Bradley said. “They were clicking right off the bat.”

Senior Grace Meyer paced the Lady Bulldogs this fall.

“Grace was more consistent this year than she’s ever been,” Bradley said. “Her story has always been she’s fast and can run a long time. She was our No. 1 runner most of the meets and she really made the strides forward on consistency and racing better. There is not a team in Highland history in which Grace Meyer would not be a top five runner.”

Other key performers for HHS

Fellow senior Julia Loeh was also a steady presence.

“She was the one who everybody would see work so hard and they would realize ‘Oh, I’ve got to work hard too,’” Bradley said. “Julia runs intensely.”

Bradley said Liv Heinzmann, a sophomore, is a quiet performer who started to show the potential to be a special runner this fall.

“Liv is a young lady who has barely spoken 100 words to me in two years of coaching; she is quiet, but she might be our most gifted runner,” Bradley said. “She had a beautiful stride and we feel like that she has another year of that ahead if she’ll give herself permission to. We really feel like the sky’s the limit for her.”

Coronavirus impacts boys, girls teams

COVID-19 had a definite effect on both teams and, according to Bradley, it hurt the Bulldogs in training and on race days as, taking away runners from each activity for several days at a time.

“It was a whammy, but the kids showed great resilience,” Bradley said. “The kids just kept bouncing back.”

Highland’s only regret was not getting to race beyond sectionals at state due to the scheduling restrictions of the pandemic.

“I know there was a huge race in them and this year’s schedule just never allowed it to happen,” Bradley said. “There was just too much terrain and no flat courses (for them to run).”

A glimpse into the future

As for next season, Bradley has high expectations.

“I’ll have three seniors next year and Liv will be a junior and maybe she’ll feel a little more confident about taking a lead role,” Bradley said. “She may be our No. 1 girl when we come back (next year).”

Other returners for the Lady Bulldogs should include Faith Brindley, Madalayn McCall, Jessica Borror, Paige Schaible, and Tarryn Keeney.