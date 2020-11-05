Highland boys soccer prepping for 2021 spring campaign amid COVID-19 pandemic

At the start of the school year, Highland boys soccer coach Jay Robertson saw his team’s season get moved by the COVID-19 pandemic from fall to the spring season, which begins Feb. 15.

It looked like a curse for the Bulldogs at first glance but with Robertson’s program fielding quite a few freshmen, it is proving to be a blessing in disguise.

“Yeah, we’ve actually added some freshman level games (to our schedule) this year, so we’ll have a larger freshman schedule along with JV and varsity (games) which will make sure they get time on the field,” Robertson said. “They have gotten in a lot of work as well.”

The Bulldogs kickers recently completed their 25 contact days during September and wrapped up that portion of extended workouts Oct 31.

“We were able to be outside quite a bit with all the nice weather and we had pretty good numbers out with around 30 kids out per practice, so things really worked out well for us,” Robertson said.

Having extra prep time in the fall has also added a mental challenge for Robertson’s club in knowing the season is still almost 3 1/2 months away.

Robertson noted in spite of the schedule shift, the players have refused to complain or get frustrated about it.

“They‘ve had a great attitude about it and are sticking with it and they are ready to play and just are ready to get to the season,” Robertson said. “They are just ready to go.”

A big boost has been their underclassmen numbers have jumped to start the year as HHS has 16 freshmen working out this semester.

“That part of it is nice, so we’ll have a lot of kids coming out which is good,” Robertson said.

The soccer Bulldogs are taking a few weeks off and then around Thanksgiving will resume workouts with a focus on weight training into the New Year.

“We’ll be in the weight room until the season (starts) hopefully and we’re taking a couple of weeks break from the all contact days and around Thanksgiving we’ll start up in the weight room,” Robertson said.

Coach excited about program’s path

As he is now into his second season as head coach, Robertson said the program is starting to take shape and players are starting to settle into the system.

“I feel like (things are settling in),” Robertson said. “I’m excited and definitely a little more settled down going into the second year and the kids are working hard and the enthusiasm’s there and I look forward to some good things this year.”