Highland Around Town — Nov. 11 edition

Wednesday, Nov. 11

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden: Garden Glow — Wednesday, Nov. 11, through Saturday, Jan. 2. By timed ticket only. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the season with more than 1 million dazzling lights, fun new experiences and traditional favorites. For ticket information and reservations, visit glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org.

Thursday, Nov. 12

▪ Illinois RiverWatch Fall Speaker Series: How Winter Road Salt Hurts Water Quality and What We Can Do About It — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Speaker: Dr. Danelle Haake, NGRREC RiverWatch Director and Stream Ecologist. To sign-up for this free event, the registration link can be found on the Illinois RiverWatch Facebook page at facebook.com/IllinoisRiverWatch or send an email to riverwatch@lc.edu. Those interested can register until the day of the event. Zoom links will be emailed to registrants prior to each presentation. For more information about the Illinois RiverWatch program, visit ngrrec.org/RiverWatch.

Friday, Nov. 13

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Eat-in or carry-out. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Friday, Nov. 13, & Saturday, Nov. 14

▪ Merry Little Movie Night — 6 p.m. both days. Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Parking lot opens at 5 p.m. Both nights will showcase double features of popular holiday movies. Food vendors will be available. Ticket options include general admission and VIP. Space is limited. For tickets and information: ceomovienight.eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Nov. 14

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Marine Coin Company, 102 N. Duncan, Marine. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Monday, Nov. 16

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anderson Hospital Platelet Drive, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Centralia Auditorium, 400 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org