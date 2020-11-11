Highland Around Town — Nov. 18 edition

Noon Wednesday, Nov. 18, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

▪ First Mid Bank & Trust annual Christmas Stocking Drive — Through Monday, Nov. 30. Stockings can be picked up at First Mid Bank & Trust, 12616 Illinois 143, Highland. Fill the stocking with toys or goodies for a child age 12 or under and return it to the bank by Nov. 30. Stockings will be donated and distributed by Highland Area Christian Service Ministry.

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden: Garden Glow — Through Saturday, Jan. 2. By timed ticket only. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the season with more than 1 million dazzling lights, fun new experiences and traditional favorites. For ticket information and reservations, visit glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org.

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

Friday, Nov. 20

▪ ‘BELIEVE! The Polar Express Experience’ — Through Wednesday, Dec. 30. By timed ticket reservation only. St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Experience the magical story of a boy’s search for the real meaning of Christmas, based on the beloved children’s book. Characters and helpers will wear masks and masks will be required for all guests over the age of 9. For tickets and information: stlthepolarexpressride.com

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Eat-in or carry-out. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Saturday, Nov. 21

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. To comply with guidelines people are ask to make a reservation for a time slot at 618-667-2133. Each time slot is 30 minutes and there are 15 customers per time slot. No bill larger than a $10. Do not bring bags or boxes. Mask and social distancing will be enforces.

Monday, Nov. 23

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St., Highland. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

▪ Parkinson’s Disease Discovery Group — 2-3 p.m. Online via Zoom. This group provides an opportunity for participants to learn and share helpful information, support each other in dealing with Parkinson’s disease related issues, and to connect with others with similar concerns. Interested parties should email at pdgroup@hshs.org to be added to the invite list. They will then receive a Zoom invite to join the meeting. For more information, please call 618-651-2720. To learn more about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, Nov. 25

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. American Legion Hall, 575 N. Main St., Breese. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.