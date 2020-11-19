3 Highland High School senior athletes sign letters of intent at fall signing ceremony

Wednesday, Nov. 18, was a night of celebration for three Highland High School student athletes who signed their college letters of intent in a live ceremony at HHS.

Seniors Sam Miener, Sydney Parkerson, and Abbey Mortland signed their national letters of intent before coaches, family, and friends.

It was a joyous culmination of hard work in the classroom and on the field to achieve a chance to attend school and play a sport at the college level next year.

For Miener, a senior Lady Bulldogs softball pitcher who is headed to Division I Austin Peay State University next year, the signing ceremony was surreal but exciting — and relieving.

“It’s really exciting, and I’m super happy that it’s finally over with and it’s actually happening. It’s unreal but at the same time it’s a relief,” she said.

Before Miener settled on attending Austin Peay last fall, she also had offers from Indiana State and Illinois State. In the end, Austin Peay prevailed.

“They really emphasized the family structure and having each other’s back and that’s really what I wanted when I leave home,” Miener said. “They also said it was a really easy transition coming from home into the college setting. That’s what I really like about it.”

Miener, the Lady Bulldogs pitching ace, has been a four-year starter and was one of the area’s top pitchers as a sophomore two years ago, going 7-9 with a stout 2.07 ERA while striking out out 116 hitters against just 39 walks. She also hit .299.

Like Miener, Parkerson, a fellow senior on the Lady Bulldogs softball team, will take her talents to the next level as a shortstop with Truman State University.

Parkerson also expressed excitement at having her college commitment concluded.

“Oh, it feels great and I’m super excited for my new journey for next year, and I’m finally glad all the paperwork and the testing are over with. I’m just excited that I get to move all the way to Kirksville (Missouri),” Parkerson said. “I’m super excited.”

In addition to Truman State, Parkerson had offers from Quincy University and Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.

Parkerson set to handle shortstop

As a four year starter, Parkerson has been a linchpin in Highland’s lineup. She started 32 game at third base and hit .284 with seven doubles as a freshman.

In her sophomore season in 2018, Parkerson was even better, hitting .349 with four homers and 18 RBI while starting 24 games for HHS.

Parkerson is slated to play shortstop this spring at Highland and is slated to compete for time at shortstop at Truman State next year.

“It’s awesome and it’s very emotional and I’m so glad that they (coaches, friends and family) get to be here with me and experience it with me,” Parkerson said. “I don’t know what I would do if they weren’t here. I love them so much, and I’m so glad they backed me and supported me for doing all this.”

Varsity dance team captain signs

Senior Abbey Mortland, a four-year member and captain of Highland’s varsity dance team, will continue her career and education at Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis in 2021.

In her four years with the team, Mortland helped lead Highland to IHSA sectional championships in 2018 and 2019. She is also the HHS athlete council dance team representative for this school year.

Additional signings in December

Senior volleyball player Bella LaPorta and senior track and field athlete Taylor Kesner were scheduled to sign their letter of intent to compete at William Jewell College and Illinois State University, respectively, at the ceremony but could not attend due to illness.

They will sign their letters during a virtual ceremony some time in December.