Highland Around Town — Nov. 25 edition

Wednesday, Nov. 25

▪ First Mid Bank & Trust annual Christmas Stocking Drive — Through Monday, Nov. 30. Stockings can be picked up at First Mid Bank & Trust, 12616 Illinois 143, Highland. Fill the stocking with toys or goodies for a child age 12 or under and return it to the bank by Nov. 30. Stockings will be donated and distributed by Highland Area Christian Service Ministry.

▪ Wisper Internet Food Drive — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Friday, Dec. 4. 9711 Fuesser Road, Mascoutah. Items needed: sugar, cooking oil, BBQ sauce, ketchup, applesauce, chicken and beef broth, mayonnaise, cream style corn, any type of soup, jelly, saltine crackers, graham crackers. Proceeds will to go local food banks.

▪ ‘BELIEVE! The Polar Express Experience’ — Through Wednesday, Dec. 30. By timed ticket reservation only. St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Experience the magical story of a boy’s search for the real meaning of Christmas, based on the beloved children’s book. Characters and helpers will wear masks and masks will be required for all guests over the age of 9. For tickets and information: stlthepolarexpressride.com

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden: Garden Glow — Through Saturday, Jan. 2. By timed ticket only. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the season with more than 1 million dazzling lights, fun new experiences and traditional favorites. For ticket information and reservations, visit glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org.

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

Friday, Nov. 27

▪ Make-A-Wish Hot Chocolate Walk for Wishes — Any time through Sunday, Dec. 13. Plaza Square, Highland. The Hot Chocolate Walk For Wishes is a family-friendly event celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. Help raise funds for future wishes to be granted for local wish children. Visit Plaza Square anytime between Nov. 27 and Dec. 13 to get in the spirit of the holidays by taking a stroll through the holiday lights display. For information or to register: site.wish.org/HighlandWalk.

Friday, Nov. 27-Sunday, Nov. 29

▪ 15th annual Native American Holiday Market (Virtual) — Noon to 5 p.m. Virtual event - watch cahokiamounds.org for a link to the store. Purchase holiday gift items made by Native American artists and craftspeople. Unique and handmade items will include jewelry, paintings, herbals, weaving, baskets, pottery, metal work, sculptures and more. cahokiamounds.org

Tuesday, Dec. 1

▪ Parkinson’s Disease Discovery Group — 2-3 p.m. Online via Zoom. This group provides an opportunity for participants to learn and share helpful information, support each other in dealing with Parkinson’s disease related issues, and to connect with others with similar concerns. Interested parties should email at pdgroup@hshs.org to be added to the invite list. They will then receive a Zoom invite to join the meeting. For more information, please call 618-651-2720. To learn more about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org.

▪ Traveling Salvation Show: A Virtual #GIVINGTUESDAY Show — 7 p.m. Online event. Good times never felt so good …. An up-tempo, rock-oriented tribute to the legendary Neil Diamond will have you dancing in your seat and singing along to his classic hits. For information or a virtual ticket: thehett.com

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, Dec. 2

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8 a.m. to noon. Central Community High School, 7740 Old U.S. Highway 50, Breese. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.