Highland High School girls golf standout earns prestigious postseason honor

Highland senor golf standout Claire Korte did not make the state tournament cut during the IHSA Class 1A sectional meet in early October but later in the month she was rewarded with something almost nearly as special.

On Oct. 28, Korte found out she was named to Metro East Golf Coaches Association all-area first team.

Korte, along Alton Marquette juniors Gracie Piar and Audrey Cain; senior Chloe Kraus of Okawville; senior Malia Kossina of Columbia; senior Olivia Quigley of Marissa-Coulterville; senior Maliyah Phillis of Waterloo Gibault; senior Lidia Madrigal-Kaltenbronn of Waterloo; and sophomores Sophie Brown of Civic Memorial, Calli Brown of Waterloo, and Bria Tuttle of Jerseyville comprised this season’s all-area first team selections.

Korte was thrilled to earn the unexpected honor, especially given the grind of playing her senior season amid the COVID-19 pandemic and to simply have her hard work in preparation for her last season be recognized. Also, the honor was the perfect end to her HHS career.

“It was really great for me because like I said the last time, I really focused more on self improvement over how I compare to other people,” Korte said. “So, it was just really nice to see that pay off in the end.”

The biggest factor that allowed Korte to be voted onto the first team by the coaches this fall was her overall improvement in her over par score per match.

“Last year her over par average was 14.92 (strokes) and then this year she finished out at 9.64 (strokes) over par,” Highland coach Ashley DeSelm said. “It all clicked for her this year. Her mental game was there and she really came through this year and it was amazing to see after coaching her the last three years.”

Making the honor even more enjoyable for Korte was, prior to finding out at the Lady Bulldogs golf banquet she was named to the all-area team, she was not even aware she was under consideration for the honor.

Korte said being named to the all-area team was the ideal way to complete her HHS career.

“Yeah, I’m definitely satisfied with ending the season like this,” Korte said. “I wasn’t really too focused on the state tournament because it was almost like intimidating for me, so it was nice to still get recognized for it even with everything going on (with COVID). I’m just actually glad we got to play.

DeSelm said having Korte on this fall’s all area team is a great career accomplishment for her and keeps the program relevant in area girls golf circles.

“It shows that it’s great to have her be in the top 10 and we’ve had quite a few girls over the years be in the top 10, but it’s definitely a huge accomplishment and we’re very proud of her for it,” DeSelm said.