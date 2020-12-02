Highland Around Town — Dec. 9 edition

Noon Wednesday, Dec. 9, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

▪ Make-A-Wish Hot Chocolate Walk for Wishes — Any time through Sunday, Dec. 13. Plaza Square, Highland. The Hot Chocolate Walk For Wishes is a family-friendly event celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. Help raise funds for future wishes to be granted for local wish children. Visit Plaza Square anytime between Nov. 27 and Dec. 13 to get in the spirit of the holidays by taking a stroll through the holiday lights display. For information or to register: site.wish.org/HighlandWalk.

▪ Marine Toys for Tots — Through Friday, Dec. 18. Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville, and the Wood River Facility, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Madison County is collaborating with local veteran service organizations and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves to collect items for those in need this holiday season. The Veterans’ Assistance Commission will be collecting items for the Marine Toys for Tots Program, as well as basic clothing items and necessities for hospitalized veterans at the VA Medical Centers in St. Louis. Items, new and unwrapped, include toys for children up to age 14. Items for veterans include socks, underwear, T-shirts, gloves, caps, slippers, throws and basic hygiene. Visit www.toysfortots.org for more information about donations for toys or to request toys. Contact the VAC at 618-296-4554 for more information about the veterans’ collection.

▪ Christmas Wonderland Light Display — 6-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Sunday, Dec. 27. Rock Spring Park, 2100 College Ave., Alton. Each night visitors can turn off their car headlights and let the holiday displays carry them through the magical scene of Christmas Wonderland. Returning light displays include Disney’s Frozen, an updated Snoopy display and the 12 Days of Christmas. Even a few of Alton’s historical figures visit, including displays of Robert Wadlow, the World’s Tallest Man, placing the star on the Christmas tree and the legendary Piasa Bird carrying a bag of gifts for the kids are featured. Admission is a suggested donation of $7 for cars and small vans or $1 per person for vehicles holding more than 10 people. 800-258-6645 or christmaswonderlandalton.com

▪ ‘BELIEVE! The Polar Express Experience’ — Through Wednesday, Dec. 30. By timed ticket reservation only. St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Experience the magical story of a boy’s search for the real meaning of Christmas, based on the beloved children’s book. Characters and helpers will wear masks and masks will be required for all guests over the age of 9. For tickets and information: stlthepolarexpressride.com

▪ Bethalto Christmas Village — 6:30-9 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 1. Bethalto Arboretum, E. Central St., Bethalto. Celebrate Christmas with a stroll through the Arboretum with lighted trees, glass cottages, wire art, nativity, and much more. The park has a paved path and is open daily. Visitors are welcome to drive by the Village however for the best experience it is recommended to walk the ½-mile path. Bethalto Christmas Village is a free, family-fun event designed to share the Spirit of Christmas throughout the community and region. Created for all ages, by all ages, Bethalto Christmas Village embodies the cooperation of the residents, businesses, churches, civic organizations, and village officials to create an amazing Christmas experience. For more information, call 618-377-8051.

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden: Garden Glow — Through Saturday, Jan. 2. By timed ticket only. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the season with more than 1 million dazzling lights, fun new experiences and traditional favorites. For ticket information and reservations, visit glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org.

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

Thursday, Dec. 10

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8-11:30 a.m. Madison County Admin Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St., Highland. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, Dec. 11

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. KSHE Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Saturday, Dec. 12

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. KSHE Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Saturday, Dec. 12, & Sunday, Dec. 13:

▪ Lunch Under the Lights — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 20. St. Louis Union Station, 1820 Market St., St. Louis. Enjoy an ala cart lunch in the beautifully decorated Grand Hall at St. Louis Union Station along with award-winning light shows on the barrel-vaulted ceiling. Reservations are strongly recommended for seatings of four or six at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. stlouisunionstation.com/holiday-events

Sunday, Dec. 13

▪ Albers Legion Carry-out Only Breakfast — 8-11:30 a.m. American Legion Post 1026, 600 N. Bertha St. Albers. $10 per carry-out. 618-248-5505.

Sunday, Dec. 13, through Friday, Dec. 18:

▪ Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Junior Service Club Holiday House (Virtual) Tour — Online tours. This year’s tour will feature 14 homes. Tickets are available until 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 and can be purchased for $30 online at edglenjuniorservice.org/holiday-house-tour-2020.html. Proceeds will go back to local communities. edglenjuniorservice.org

Tuesday, Dec. 15

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Deien Chevrolet, 555 N. Madison, Trenton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. St. Rose Development Club, 8004 S. First St., St. Rose. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2:30-7 p.m. Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, Dec. 16

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Edwardsville Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.