Want to visit Santa in Highland this holiday season? You can virtually via Zoom

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Claus will be talking with the children in Highland via virtual Zoom.

People can make a reservation on their computer or by calling 618-654-9891 to cut down on waiting times. Santa will not be in the Santa House on the Square due to the virus.

People who do not have Zoom should contact Highland City Hall. Information on how to sign up for a virtual visit with Santa will be posted on the city of Highland’s website, https://www.highlandil.gov/, and also available on the city’s Facebook Page. Call 618-654-9891, then ask to talk to Mallord Hubbard and he will assist in getting people registered.

Virtual Santa visits on Zoom will operate during the same hours and dates as last year:

Monday-Friday: 6-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

6-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Sundays: 1-4 p.m.

The last Sunday will be Dec. 13 and the last day will be Thursday, Dec. 23, at 8 p.m.