MVCHA hockey season canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions

Mississippi Valley Conference Hockey Association president John Criswell and the league board of directors made the decision they had dreaded making since October.

It was not the popular or easy choice for fans, players, or coaches, but given the painful effects of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, it was ultimately the choice that had to be made regarding the 2020-21 regular season.

After meeting on Monday, Dec. 14, the MVCHA board decided the following day to cancel the season due in large part to the COVID-19 restrictions that have stopped the league from having a viable way to play games this winter.

“The MVCHA Board has been in close contact with USA Hockey, MO Hockey, and MIHOA trying to figure out how we can safely and responsibly play hockey. Because of the Illinois Governor’s mandates, restrictions, and guidelines, we feel that we cannot hold a regular-season for 2020-2021,” Criswell said.

“We just kept holding out hope that we could put together some kind of season, but it doesn’t look like anything’s changing (with the restrictions) any time soon,” Criswell said. “USA Hockey wouldn’t sanction a game, MIHOA wouldn’t ref a game (for us), and insurance was voided and everything, so there was no other choice. It was an easy (decision) to make, but it was the only one we could make.”

In an email sent to board members and coaches throughout the league, Criswell said the board has put together an alternative plan that will allow the players to get some games in and allow the senior players for each program a chance to get some recognition for their contributions to their clubs.

“We are still working out all the details but when we are allowed back on the ice we are going to hold an MVCHA 2020-2021 Tournament, both varsity and JV. It will not be a full season but it will allow the teams to play,” Criswell said.

Blueprint for MVCHA this season

The general plan for the MVCHA will be that once the league can get back on the ice they will have a tournament for varsity and junior varsity teams in which the two levels will be divided into North and South divisions for a slate of playoffs games.

“Every team would play each other once in that division,” Criswell said. “The top three teams in each division enter a playoff round. In doing this we feel we responsibly reduce the exposure of the teams while still giving them competition. More information will be given when the state of Illinois begins to relax the restrictions. The final cost for teams will be determined when the details are finalized.”

Criswell emphasized the league will plan to honor senior players during the tournament as they have done in previous seasons.

“Even though it is totally different from previous years, we plan to designate one day per division to have a combined senior night so that the teams’ seniors have their chance to be honored,” Criswell said.