Highland standout lineman taking talents south to Missouri Valley Conference program

Highland High School football star senior lineman Sam Buck’s recruiting journey came to a joyful end on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Buck, a senior standout lineman for the Highland Bulldogs football team, signed his national letter of intent with Southern Illinois University Carbondale on the start of the national signing period for Division I and II college football players.

And for the Highland senior it was a mix of feelings to finally have that task and milestone behind him after dealing with the recruiting process during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

“Knowing that we might have a season in the spring and I’m hopeful for it, but it’s bittersweet from a high school career standpoint to put the career behind knowing those boys I’ve played with all that time ... but I’m excited for what the future (at SIU) holds too,” Buck said.

Buck is also relieved to have the signing day and recruiting finally behind him.

“Yeah, this year has been stressful with recruiting and stuff and it feels really good to have it signed and done and taken care of,” Buck said.

Getting to schools during the summer and fall was difficult for Buck since most colleges limited or did not allow on campus visits due to COVID-19. However, he had the complete campus visit experience with the Salukis in mid-November. And the Terriers had him hooked by the end.

“The visit was cool and I liked going on that,” Buck said. “That was the first visit that I went on that I really was actually able to see the whole campus and everything and be able to really check everything out. I liked that a lot. It reminds me of a bigger version of Highland and I really like that.”

For Buck, the best parts of the recruiting process were making the campus visit to Carbondale and the signing day experience.

Additionally, sharing the signing day ceremony with his parents, Jay and Lori, was particularly special.

“It was pretty awesome (to have them there), because my dad ... being able to make him proud by getting a full ride scholarship and my mom’s always been one of my biggest supporters,” Buck said.

Highland coach Jimmy Warnecke is very happy with Buck’s signing.

“I love his choice,” Warnecke said. “I’m really excited to finally have a Saluki and I think he can do great things at Carbondale.”

Buck hopes to contribute immediately at SIUC.

“I feel like I’m one of those guys where I’ll play the first place that I can get the opportunity to,” Buck said. “Wherever they need me to.”