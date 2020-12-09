Highland Around Town — Dec. 16 edition

Noon Wednesday, Dec. 16, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

▪ Marine Toys for Tots — Through Friday, Dec. 18. Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville, and the Wood River Facility, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Madison County is collaborating with local veteran service organizations and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves to collect items for those in need this holiday season. The Veterans’ Assistance Commission will be collecting items for the Marine Toys for Tots Program, as well as basic clothing items and necessities for hospitalized veterans at the VA Medical Centers in St. Louis. Items, new and unwrapped, include toys for children up to age 14. Items for veterans include socks, underwear, T-shirts, gloves, caps, slippers, throws and basic hygiene. Visit www.toysfortots.org for more information about donations for toys or to request toys. Contact the VAC at 618-296-4554 for more information about the veterans’ collection.

▪ Visits with Santa — 6-9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through Wednesday, Dec. 23; and 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays through Saturday, Dec. 19. Online via Zoom. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Claus will be talking with the children in Highland via virtual Zoom. People can make a reservation on their computer or by calling 618-654-9891 to cut down on waiting times. Santa will not be in the Santa House on the Square due to the virus. People who do not have Zoom should contact Highland City Hall. Information on how to sign up for a virtual visit with Santa will be posted on the city of Highland’s website, https://www.highlandil.gov/, and also available on the city’s Facebook Page. Call 618-654-9891, then ask to talk to Mallord Hubbard and he will assist in getting people registered.

▪ Christmas Wonderland Light Display — 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Sunday, Dec. 27. Rock Spring Park, 2100 College Ave., Alton. Each night visitors can turn off their car headlights and let the holiday displays carry them through the magical scene of Christmas Wonderland. Returning light displays include Disney’s Frozen, an updated Snoopy display and the 12 Days of Christmas. Even a few of Alton’s historical figures visit, including displays of Robert Wadlow, the World’s Tallest Man, placing the star on the Christmas tree and the legendary Piasa Bird carrying a bag of gifts for the kids are featured. Admission is a suggested donation of $7 for cars and small vans or $1 per person for vehicles holding more than 10 people. 800-258-6645 or christmaswonderlandalton.com

▪ ‘BELIEVE! The Polar Express Experience’ — Through Dec. 30. By timed ticket reservation only. St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Experience the magical story of a boy’s search for the real meaning of Christmas, based on the beloved children’s book. Characters and helpers will wear masks and masks will be required for all guests over the age of 9. For tickets and information: stlthepolarexpressride.com

▪ Bethalto Christmas Village — 6:30-9 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 1. Bethalto Arboretum, E. Central St., Bethalto. Celebrate Christmas with a stroll through the Arboretum with lighted trees, glass cottages, wire art, nativity, and much more. The park has a paved path and is open daily. Visitors are welcome to drive by the Village however for the best experience it is recommended to walk the 1/2-mile path. Bethalto Christmas Village is a free, family-fun event designed to share the Spirit of Christmas throughout the community and region. Created for all ages, by all ages, Bethalto Christmas Village embodies the cooperation of the residents, businesses, churches, civic organizations, and village officials to create an amazing Christmas experience. For more information, call 618-377-8051.

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden: Garden Glow — Through Saturday, Jan. 2. By timed ticket only. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the season with more than 1 million dazzling lights, fun new experiences and traditional favorites. For ticket information and reservations, visit glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org.

▪ Heartland Community Chorus Online Christmas Concert — Through Wednesday, Jan. 6. Online concert. Enjoy the Heartland Community Chorus Christmas concert, “Christmas at Home,” in four parts on the group’s YouTube channel or via facebook.com/heartlandcommunitychorus.

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

Thursday, Dec. 17

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 3324 Old U.S. 50, Trenton. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, Dec. 18

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Bradford National Bank, 102 N. Duncan St., Marine. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Saturday, Dec. 19

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Marine Coin Company Platelet Drive, 102 N. Duncan, Marine. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Live From The Sheldon: ‘Winter Wonderland’ — 7 p.m. Free streaming concert event. St. Louis musical theatre favorites Zoe Vonder Haar, John Flack, Ben Nordstrom, Emily Kuhn and Steve Neale celebrate the holidays with the festive sounds of the season! Join some of St. Louis’ finest singers for this fun-filled, fast-paced program of winter and holiday favorites, old and new, including “Let it Snow,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “Let it Go,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” “The Christmas Song” and many more. To watch, follow The Sheldon and HEC Facebook pages or subscribe to The Sheldon’s and HEC’s YouTube channels. TheSheldon.org

Monday, Dec. 21

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anderson Hospital Platelet Drive, Hospital Entrance 2, Classroom 1, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. American Legion, 575 N. Main St., Breese. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. Breese Fire Department, 50 N. Germantown Road, Breese. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, Dec. 23

▪ The Bach Society of Saint Louis: Christmas Candlelight Concert — 7 p.m. Virtual event. Reimagined as a virtual event, you now have a unique and exciting opportunity to bring the magic of the Christmas Candlelight Concert right into your own home. This festive, memorable event will feature some of your favorite carols and is sure to leave you filled with joy and holiday cheer. Tickets start at $15 per household or device. For tickets and information: bachsociety.org/christmas