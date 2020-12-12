Highland News Leader
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland honors colleagues for years of service
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland recently honored colleagues for their years of service to the hospital and Hospital Sisters Health System.
Human Resources Director Jed Driemeyer shared, “We are honored by the commitment of all our colleagues who serve at our hospital. We are proud to recognize how crucial each and every one of them are in delivering excellent care to our patients and our community.”
Twenty-four colleagues received service awards in recognition of their years of dedicated service to St. Joseph’s and HSHS, from 5 to 35 years. The following colleagues received awards for their service:
35 Years
Carl Kuhl
30 Years
John Setar
25 Years
Anita Arentsen
Sandi Eddy
20 Years
Mark Ennen
April Kimbro Clayton
Catherine Thole
15 Years
Jodi Ahern-Schoen
Katherine Hobbins
10 Years
Jennifer Hanselman
Kelly Kraeger
5 Years
JoAnn Cagle
Kayla Deerhake
Amy Foster
Camille Glisson
Debra Goodall
Vicki Huelsmann
Cassandra Lange
Rebecca Martin
Melissa Menietti
Breanna Noe
Lyndsey Poettker
Jody Rutz-Marti
Toni Wylde
St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland thanks all hospital colleagues for their dedicated service to the hospital. For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit the hospital’s website at stjosephshighland.org.
