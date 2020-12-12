HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland honors colleagues for years of service

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland recently honored colleagues for their years of service to the hospital and Hospital Sisters Health System.

Human Resources Director Jed Driemeyer shared, “We are honored by the commitment of all our colleagues who serve at our hospital. We are proud to recognize how crucial each and every one of them are in delivering excellent care to our patients and our community.”

Twenty-four colleagues received service awards in recognition of their years of dedicated service to St. Joseph’s and HSHS, from 5 to 35 years. The following colleagues received awards for their service:

35 Years

Carl Kuhl

30 Years

John Setar

25 Years

Anita Arentsen

Sandi Eddy

20 Years

Mark Ennen

April Kimbro Clayton

Catherine Thole

15 Years

Jodi Ahern-Schoen

Katherine Hobbins

10 Years

Jennifer Hanselman

Kelly Kraeger

5 Years

JoAnn Cagle

Kayla Deerhake

Amy Foster

Camille Glisson

Debra Goodall

Vicki Huelsmann

Cassandra Lange

Rebecca Martin

Melissa Menietti

Breanna Noe

Lyndsey Poettker

Jody Rutz-Marti

Toni Wylde

St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland thanks all hospital colleagues for their dedicated service to the hospital. For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit the hospital’s website at stjosephshighland.org.