Highland Around Town — Dec. 23 edition

Wednesday, Dec. 23

▪ The Bach Society of Saint Louis: Christmas Candlelight Concert — 7 p.m. Virtual event. Reimagined as a virtual event, you now have a unique and exciting opportunity to bring the magic of the Christmas Candlelight Concert right into your own home. This festive, memorable event will feature some of your favorite carols and is sure to leave you filled with joy and holiday cheer. Tickets start at $15 per household or device. For tickets and information: bachsociety.org/christmas

▪ Christmas Wonderland Light Display — 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Sunday, Dec. 27. Rock Spring Park, 2100 College Ave., Alton. Each night visitors can turn off their car headlights and let the holiday displays carry them through the magical scene of Christmas Wonderland. Returning light displays include Disney’s Frozen, an updated Snoopy display and the 12 Days of Christmas. Even a few of Alton’s historical figures visit, including displays of Robert Wadlow, the World’s Tallest Man, placing the star on the Christmas tree and the legendary Piasa Bird carrying a bag of gifts for the kids are featured. Admission is a suggested donation of $7 for cars and small vans or $1 per person for vehicles holding more than 10 people. 800-258-6645 or christmaswonderlandalton.com

▪ ‘BELIEVE! The Polar Express Experience’ — Through Wednesday, Dec. 30. By timed ticket reservation only. St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Experience the magical story of a boy’s search for the real meaning of Christmas, based on the beloved children’s book. Characters and helpers will wear masks and masks will be required for all guests over the age of 9. For tickets and information: stlthepolarexpressride.com

▪ Bethalto Christmas Village — 6:30-9 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 1. Bethalto Arboretum, E. Central St., Bethalto. Celebrate Christmas with a stroll through the Arboretum with lighted trees, glass cottages, wire art, nativity, and much more. The park has a paved path and is open daily. Visitors are welcome to drive by the Village however for the best experience it is recommended to walk the ½-mile path. Bethalto Christmas Village is a free, family-fun event designed to share the Spirit of Christmas throughout the community and region. Created for all ages, by all ages, Bethalto Christmas Village embodies the cooperation of the residents, businesses, churches, civic organizations, and village officials to create an amazing Christmas experience. For more information, call 618-377-8051.

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden: Garden Glow — Through Saturday, Jan. 2. By timed ticket only. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the season with more than 1 million dazzling lights, fun new experiences and traditional favorites. For ticket information and reservations, visit glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org.

▪ Heartland Community Chorus Online Christmas Concert — Through Wednesday, Jan. 6. Online concert. Enjoy the Heartland Community Chorus Christmas concert, “Christmas at Home,” in four parts on the group’s YouTube channel or via facebook.com/heartlandcommunitychorus.

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

Saturday, Dec. 26

▪ Katie McGrath: Garth and Friends in Low Places — 8 p.m. Livestream event. Katie McGrath became a country music fan in 1990 when the release of Garth Brooks’ album, “No Fences,” coincided with her move to Dallas, Texas. “It was impossible to turn on the radio or walk into a store without hearing Garth Brooks. I went with the tide and became a believer.” McGrath’s new show shares her favorites from that purely American genre, including Brooks, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Tammy Wynette and others. In her usual fashion, Katie will weave the songs around stories from her gypsy life in St. Louis, Denver, Chicago, Dallas and New York. Tickets are $20 for the livestream event. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Tish Haynes Keys: The Night After Christmas — 8 p.m. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. “The Voice” finalist Tish Haynes Keys closes out the final week of this crazy year with her first Holiday Show. This inspired performer, St. Louis’s own, serenades you with some of your favorite holiday tunes, R&B and Gospel. With a stellar band: pianist Phil Graves, bassman Shawn Taylor, saxophonist Corey Allen, and percussionist Drew Exum. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance; $15 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Monday, Dec. 28

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Tri Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-5 p.m. Meridian Village, 27 Auerbach, Glen Carbon. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. St. Cecilia Parish Center, 304 S. Washington, Bartelso. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Additional Around Town happenings in Highland

The honorable Mayor Joe Michaelis and the entire city of Highland staff would like to congratulate Mr. and Mrs. CMSFT Joseph and Kimberly Laxson, who were married Friday, Dec. 11, at Highland City Hall.

COVID-19 put the couple’s wedding plans in a state of flux. Unable to wed in a church and being turned away from the locked-down Madison County Courthouse, they turned to Highland to see what, if anything, the community could do to support their nuptial plans.

Under statute 750 ILCS 5/209, “a marriage may be solemnized by a judge ... or by a mayor or president of a city, village, or incorporated town who is in office on the date of the solemnization.” The couple is new to town and purchased a home in Highland after receiving an assignment at Scott Air force Base. Chief Master Sgt. Laxson explained their plans and challenges in an email to the city.

“Kimmie and I had an appointment for this Friday at the Madison county courthouse; however, the new restrictions have again delayed our ability to get married. We are hopeful to have a church ceremony in Alaska, but that too is slipping further and further out of reach due to COVID measures and limitations on family and friends to attend.

“In order to stay in communion with my church, my priest recommended a civil union in marriage until the day we can have our church wedding ceremony. We already have our license in hand and would like to officially request the Honorable Joseph Michaelis meet with us at a safe distance, just long enough to have our marriage license signed and formalize and continue our loving home together,” he wrote.

Interim City Manager Chris Conrad commented on the ceremony and the pleasure it brought city staff to help with the challenge.

“In what we believe is a first for the city of Highland, the mayor officiated a civil wedding ceremony at city hall. We are very proud that when other more traditional wedding venues became unavailable, we were able to make it happen,” Conrad said.