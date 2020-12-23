Highland Around Town — Dec. 30 edition

Noon Wednesday, Dec. 30, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

▪ Bethalto Christmas Village — 6:30-9 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 1. Bethalto Arboretum, E. Central St., Bethalto. Celebrate Christmas with a stroll through the Arboretum with lighted trees, glass cottages, wire art, nativity, and much more. The park has a paved path and is open daily. Visitors are welcome to drive by the Village however for the best experience it is recommended to walk the ½-mile path. Bethalto Christmas Village is a free, family-fun event designed to share the Spirit of Christmas throughout the community and region. Created for all ages, by all ages, Bethalto Christmas Village embodies the cooperation of the residents, businesses, churches, civic organizations, and village officials to create an amazing Christmas experience. For more information, call 618-377-8051.

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden: Garden Glow — Through Saturday, Jan. 2. By timed ticket only. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the season with more than 1 million dazzling lights, fun new experiences and traditional favorites. For ticket information and reservations, visit glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org.

▪ Heartland Community Chorus Online Christmas Concert — Through Wednesday, Jan. 6. Online concert. Enjoy the Heartland Community Chorus Christmas concert, “Christmas at Home,” in four parts on the group’s YouTube channel or via facebook.com/heartlandcommunitychorus.

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

Saturday, Jan. 2

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Marine Coin Company, 102 N. Duncan St., Marine. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Virtual Eagle Ice Festival — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live on the Audubon Center at Riverlands Facebook page. Meet an American Bald Eagle up close and virtually; watch ice carvers create an eagle out of a block of ice; learn eagle watching tips; enjoy a Do It Yourself Eagle Craft and more during this year’s Virtual Eagle Fest. A variety of panels and information sessions will be held throughout the four-hour event. For detailed information: facebook.com/events/3517315351693056.

Sunday, Jan. 3

▪ 62nd annual Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. American Legion, 1022 Vandalia Ave., Collinsville. Buy – sell – trade. Coins, currency, gold and silver, bullion, jewelry and more. Barbecue available by Sons of the American Legion. Admission is $1 donation. All are welcome. Sponsored by Dupo Coin Club. 618-407-1994 or metroeastmoney@charter.net

Monday, Jan. 4

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. American Legion Hall, 601 S. Clinton St., Aviston. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Anderson Hospital, Classroom 1 & 2 by Hospital Entrance 1, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Thursday, Jan. 7

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Sen. Rachelle Crowe’s office parking lot, 35 Executive Plaza Court, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.