Highland Around Town — Jan. 6 edition

Wednesday, Jan. 6

▪ Wood River Food Drive — The month of January. Drop-off locations at Sen. Rachelle Crowe’s Office, 111 N. Wood River, Ave., Suite A, Wood River, and Russell’s Corner Café, 84 E. Ferguson Ave., Wood River. Non-perishable food items accepted. Donations will replenish the stock at Wood River food banks. For more information: 618-251-9840 or SenatorCrowe.com

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

Thursday, Jan. 7

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Sen. Rachelle Crowe’s office parking lot, 35 Executive Plaza Court, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, Jan. 8

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s — Noon to 1 p.m. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Registration is required. To register, for additional dates and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Monday, Jan. 11

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org