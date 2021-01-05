Highland Around Town — Jan. 13 edition

Noon Wednesday, Jan. 13, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

▪ Wood River Food Drive — The month of January. Drop-off locations at Sen. Rachelle Crowe’s Office, 111 N. Wood River, Ave., Suite A, Wood River, and Russell’s Corner Café, 84 E. Ferguson Ave., Wood River. Non-perishable food items accepted. Donations will replenish the stock at Wood River food banks. For more information: 618-251-9840 or SenatorCrowe.com

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

Thursday, Jan. 14

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Carlyle Christian Church, 1025 Lake Road, Carlyle. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Lebanon Lions Club, 123 E. Dee., Lebanon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, Jan. 15

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Monday, Jan. 18

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anderson Hospital Platelet Drive, Classroom 1 by Hospital Entrance 2, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mt. Joy Church 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration — 10 a.m. Online via Zoom. Miki King will bring “The Message of a King.” The program is free and open to the public. Come join us as we remember and continue the fight for freedom. Pastor Miki A. King is the founder and overseer of T.E.A.M., a ministry formatted to provoke a conglomeration of sonship and servitude, equipping the body of Christ through leadership, training, department building and vision inclusion. The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Observance and Celebration commemorates Dr. King’s legacy. Mt. Joy has been a part of the Greater Edwardsville community since 1869 and welcomes this unique opportunity to share our rich history and living heritage. 618-656-7219.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s — 11 a.m. to noon. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Registration is required. To register, for additional dates and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, Jan. 20, & Thursday, Jan. 21

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Stratton Quadrangle, Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.