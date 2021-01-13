Highland Around Town — Jan. 20 edition

Noon Wednesday, Jan. 20, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

▪ Wood River Food Drive — The month of January. Drop-off locations at Sen. Rachelle Crowe’s Office, 111 N. Wood River, Ave., Suite A, Wood River, and Russell’s Corner Café, 84 E. Ferguson Ave., Wood River. Non-perishable food items accepted. Donations will replenish the stock at Wood River food banks. For more information: 618-251-9840 or SenatorCrowe.com

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Through Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

Thursday, Jan. 21

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body — 10-11 a.m. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. Registration is required. To register or for additional classes and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Stratton Quadrangle, Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, Jan. 22

▪ St. John’s Community Care Memory Café — 11 a.m. to noon. Online via Zoom. The Memory Café concept provides a social experience for those who are living with mild cognitive impairment, early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementia, and their care partner. Attendees are able to socialize with others who are sharing a similar journey. To join the Zoom meeting, email gshaw@stjohnscc.org. 618-344-5008.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Tuesday, Jan. 26

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Busey-Edwardsville, 330 W. Vandalia St., Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, Jan. 27

▪ Free Suicide Prevention Training — 6 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual suicide prevention training appropriate for ages 14 and older and intended for any community member interested in learning how to recognize the warning signs of suicide, questions someone about their suicidality, persuade them to get help and learn about resources to help. Training is free and limited to 30 participants per session. Held monthly on the fourth Wednesday. For additional information or to register: https://tinyurl.com/yxr6q2wb.

Friday, Jan. 29

▪ 18th annual New Year for the Strays Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Proceeds from this event will support 16 local animal organizations, including the Belleville Area Humane Society. For details and ticket information: newyearforstrays.com

Saturday, Jan. 30

▪ 73rd annual Sausage Supper — 2:30-8 p.m. Salem United Church of Christ, 1117 W. North St., Alhambra. Drive-thru only. Menu: Fresh homemade pork sausage, sauerkraut, potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce. Donation: $10. Also available: Meat Sales - pre-orders only by Tuesday, Jan. 26, for pick-up 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, or 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 30. For order forms: salemuccalh.org. Email ooey5@agtelco.com or call 618-488-3733 or 618-488-3215 with orders.