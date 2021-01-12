HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland in achieves prestigious ‘5-Star’ HCAHPS rating

The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network recently recognized HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland for its ongoing commitment to exceptional quality of care during a ceremony Nov. 17 during ICAHN’s Annual Conference via Zoom.

As part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Program, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital and other critical access hospitals were asked to voluntarily participate in four defined domains of quality outcomes. These four domains include: Patient safety/inpatient; patient engagement; care transitions; and outpatient measures.

“Often, in rural hospitals, having a devoted staff member to abstract and submit this data can be both time-consuming and burdensome,” said Laura Fischer, ICAHN flex coordinator. “This hospital realizes how important quality of care and an engaged staff is for its patients. From its top leadership on throughout the facility, each strives for continued quality on a daily basis, and that is what we are celebrating today.”

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital was honored for achieving a “5-Star’” rating in Hospital Consumer Assessment of Health Plans Survey scores. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services created the HCAHPS Star Ratings to allow consumers to more quickly and easily access the patient experience of care information on the Hospital Compare website. Star ratings also allow consumers to more easily compare hospitals.

“We are very proud of our team for achieving this level of excellence in health quality,” said John Ludwig, president and CEO of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital. “This is truly a team effort that recognizes our dedication to delivering a healthcare experience of which our patients and staff can be proud.”

ICAHN, located in Princeton, Illinois, is a network of 57 small rural Illinois hospitals dedicated to strengthening the operations of its member hospitals through collaboration. The organization is composed of Illinois hospitals who have earned critical access hospital designation by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. ICAHN is recognized nationally for its work with rural healthcare and administers several state, federal, and private healthcare programs.

For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org.