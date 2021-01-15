Highland News Leader

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland in southwest IL stresses snow shoveling safety

Winter is here, and snow has already covered many regions of the United States. In turn, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland and Prairie Heart Institute want to ensure area residents stay as safe as possible when venturing outdoors.

Slips and falls can cause serious harm as conditions of roads, parking lots and sidewalks worsen in winter weather. Additionally, snow shoveling is responsible for thousands of injuries and as many as 100 deaths each year nationwide, according to the National Safety Council.

“Shoveling snow is a very strenuous activity, even for those who think they are pretty active,” says Dana Baugher, FNP-C, family nurse practitioner with Prairie Heart Institute. “Colder temperatures can increase your heart rate and blood pressure, and increase your risk of exhaustion, dehydration, back injuries and even heart attacks.”

Here are some tips to be mindful of over the next few months to avoid slips and falls:

Keeping your driveway and walkway clear of snow and ice is, in most cases, a necessity and will help prevent falls this winter. But it is important to not overexert yourself which can lead to serious health issues.

Snow-shoveling recommendations

Follow these snow-shoveling tips to help keep you safe this winter.

“It is always best to check with your doctor to make sure that it is all right for you to shovel snow or if it would be better for you to have someone clear the snow for you,” said Baugher. “If you are shoveling snow or using a snow blower and experience chest pain, shortness of breath, or other sudden or severe symptoms, stop immediately and call 9-1-1.”

For more information about snow shoveling safety, please visit https://www.nsc.org/community-safety/safety-topics/seasonal-safety/winter-safety/snow-shoveling.

