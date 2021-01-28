Highland basketball coaches happy 2020-21 season resuming thanks to new IHSA schedule

Illinois soon will have high school basketball again.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the Illinois High School Association released a revised schedule for all sports including boys and girls basketball.

Games can begin for teams within the state once they have logged seven practice days and their COVID region falls within the Illinois Department of Public Health statistical metrics set for lower risk to COVID-19.

Region 4, which encompasses seven counties, including Madison County, is the only region in the state not currently at Tier 1 mitigation status. However, the region could reach Tier 1 soon, which would allow Highland and other area schools to have full practices and games as well.

Regardless, the news was a welcome a blast of sunshine on a snowy day for Highland boys basketball coach Deryl Cunningham.

“I think it’s good news and it’s better to have some type of season than no season at all,” Cunningham said. ”It’s especially great for our seniors.”

Cunningham said he felt, given the scope of the pandemic across the state, the IHSA tried to make the best of a very challenging situation.

“I think it’s the best that can be done given the time and I think something is better than nothing and I think everyone will be happy that they have something to look forward to. Mentally — for players, for coaches, for fans — I think it’s very uplifting,” Cunningham said.

Basketball and other winter sports such as boys swimming, diving, gymnastics, bowling, boys gymnastics, and competitive dance and cheerleading will have a shortened season, which is set to end March 13.

Boys and girls basketball will not have a state series this year.

Cunningham has been in regular contact with his players since COVID paused the season Nov. 19. He already put the Highland boys team through a non-contact workout and feels good about where the team is conditioning-wise.

“As far as condition the kids are in good shape, and I think we’ve had some kids working (on their own),” Cunningham said.

HHS girls coach happy with decision

Like Cunningham, HHS girls coach Clint Hamilton is glad to be back in action.

“I’m just glad the kids will get some games,“ Hamilton said. “Obviously, no one’s been happy with the shortened season, but I think the IHSA kind of had their hands tied and just to get the opportunity to play some games, I think they did as good of a job as they could given what they had to deal with.”

Highland has had informal open gyms already and, prior to this week during the season pause, Hamilton had been in contact with his players at least once a week.

“I kept in touch with them through group chat and things like that and occasionally trying to give them home workout or something just to be able to get them to do something (to stay in shape),” Hamilton said. “The face-to-face contact has been very minimal, so I’m glad to get back to where we can see them every day.”

Ready to hit the hardwood

The Lady Bulldogs and Hamilton are stoked about getting back to basketball activities.

“I know the girls are very excited (to be back) and they’re itching to play. And me, as far as a coach, I’m ready to get back out there and try to get life a little bit back more to normal for me to scout teams and get game film together. I’m just really ready to get everything kind of put behind us,” he said.

When both teams return to the court for action, safety restrictions will be followed closely and enforced. Masks must be worn at practices and in games. Game attendance will be limited to just 50 spectators per event.