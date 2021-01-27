Highland Around Town — Feb. 3 edition

Noon Wednesday, Feb. 3, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s — 11 a.m. to noon. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. Learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone with memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis; positive tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Registration is required. To register or for additional classes and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

▪ Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Art Contest — Through Friday, Feb. 12. State Senator Rachelle Crowe is encouraging K-12 students to create and submit artwork for the annual art contest sponsored by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Illinois State Board of Education. This year’s theme is “Art Surrounds Us.” The contest includes four entry levels: grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. A panel of judges selects a winner and three runners-up in each entry level. Student submissions must be postmarked by Feb. 12 to be considered. For more information on the competition and how to submit artwork: presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/learn/junior-historians/art-contest.

Thursday, Feb. 4

▪ Citizens for Modern Transit: ‘Talking Transit’ Event — 8:30 a.m. Online via Zoom. The event will highlight how despite the pandemic, work continues to positively influence the St. Louis transit system through expansion plans, a corridor study, funding strategies, a focus shift and more. Area leaders will discuss the expansion of the MetroLink in Illinois and a new study just about to begin on the Northside/Southside corridor, explain the current shift in focus to Community Mobility Hubs and provide insight into the future of funding for transit. The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required: cmt-stl.org

▪ St. John’s Community Care Memory Café — 11 a.m. to noon. Online via Zoom. The Memory Café concept provides a social experience for those who are living with mild cognitive impairment, early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementia, and their care partner. Attendees are able to socialize with others who are sharing a similar journey. To join the Zoom meeting, email gshaw@stjohnscc.org. 618-344-5008.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-7 p.m. Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. In “Archaeology in Your Backyard,” Mera Hertel from the American Bottom Field Station of the Illinois State Archaeological Survey, talks about all you wanted to know, but never had the chance to ask, about archaeology investigations in Illinois. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited to 100. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

Friday, Feb. 5

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ 13th annual (Virtual) Sheldon Trivia Night: St. Louis Strong — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Friends of the Sheldon Board President David Rath hosts the annual trivia night. Questions cover popular culture, music, movies and more. Proceeds benefit The Sheldon’s education programs. Cost: $30 per person or $250 per team of 10. Registration is required at TheSheldon.org/trivia.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: Effective Communication Strategies — 6-7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Registration is required. To register or for additional classes and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, Feb. 10

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Village of St. Jacob, 108 N. Douglas, St. Jacob. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ St. John’s Community Care Memory Café — 1:30-2:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The Memory Café concept provides a social experience for those who are living with mild cognitive impairment, early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementia, and their care partner. Attendees are able to socialize with others who are sharing a similar journey. To join the Zoom meeting, email gshaw@stjohnscc.org. 618-344-5008.