Highland Around Town — Feb. 17 edition

Wednesday, Feb. 17

▪ 8th annual Greenville Firefighters Dave Marti Memorial Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Greenville VFW, 2043 S. Fourth St., Greenville. Menu: Alaskan pollock, bread, green beans, coleslaw, potato salad, coffee, tea, water. Cash bar available. Dine-in or carryout. Cost: $9.50.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Thursday, Feb. 18

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Albers American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, Feb. 19

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Saint Louis Astronomical Society: ‘The Perseverance Rover Mission and the Search for Early Life on Mars’ — 7:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. An illustrated presentation by Professor Raymond E. Arvidson of Washington University will be featured at the February meeting of the Saint Louis Astronomical Society. The meeting will be held via Zoom online. Free and open to the public. For information: slasonline.org

Sunday, Feb. 21

▪ Alton Symphony Orchestra 76th Virtual Season — Online via the Alton Symphony Orchestra YouTube Page. Concert will consist of a video that includes video recordings of previous concerts and a virtual recording provided by current orchestra members. Future concert date: April 24.

Monday, Feb. 22

▪ Virtual Starting Your Native Garden Workshop — 12:30-1:30 p.m. Online event. At The Nature Institute, the greenhouse is preparing for another season of growing native plants. Join educators as they walk through the process of prepping and planting native seeds in the greenhouse. While you might not have as large of an operation as we do, these tips and tricks will be helpful for any seeds you are starting indoors. This program will be virtual with a combination of pre-recorded content and live discussion. Registration is required so that we can get you the information for the virtual discussion. thenatureinstitute.org

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Drive, Edwardsville. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. St. Rose Development Club, 8004 S. First St., St. Rose. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

Monday, Feb. 22, through Saturday, Feb. 27

▪ Gateway Greening’s 12th annual Community Agriculture Conference — 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (classes) and 2 p.m. Saturday (keynote speaker). Virtual event. Classes are conducted by experiences local and national experts, and Gateway Greening’ own community education and program staff. For information or to register: gatewaygreening.org/community-agriculture-conference

Tuesday, Feb. 23

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Carlyle High School, 1461 12th St., Carlyle. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — Noon to 4 p.m. YMCA, 1200 Esic Drive, Edwarsville. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, Feb. 24

▪ Madison County Employment and Training Press Day — By appointment. Madison County Employment and Training Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Suite 1302, Wood River. Press Day to showcase Employment and Training’s resources and services. You will have the opportunity to interview department officials and people who’ve gone through the program and their “Success Stories.” To highlight the services offered by Madison County Employment and Training; including job seeker services available to the general population, funding to help individuals receive training and/or education at no-cost to them, and services for employers who are seeking to fill a workforce need. The County wants the public to know about these services and how to access them. RSVP by Feb. 22 to 618-296-4445.

▪ Brain Wave Class — 8:30 a.m. to noon. St. John’s Community Care, 222 Goethe Ave., Collinsville. Brain Wave is open to people experiencing early memory loss. This group provides a safe, positive, strength-based environment where participants will learn, share and engage together with an expert. Classes will be held Wednesdays and Fridays for 10 weeks starting Feb. 24. Registration and assessment required. Call by Feb. 19 to schedule an assessment appointment. 618-344-5008. stjohnscc.org

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. American Legion Hall, 1105 Sycamore, Germantown. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Free Suicide Prevention Training — 6 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual suicide prevention training appropriate for ages 14 and older and intended for any community member interested in learning how to recognize the warning signs of suicide, questions someone about their suicidality, persuade them to get help and learn about resources to help. Training is free and limited to 30 participants per session. Held monthly on the fourth Wednesday. For additional information or to register: https://tinyurl.com/yxr6q2wb.