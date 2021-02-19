Highland digs in late, snaps losing streak with road win at Civic Memorial

Highland sophomore guard Cade Altadonna knew the Bulldogs were better than their first three games had shown despite an 0-3 record.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, at Civic Memorial High School, the Bulldogs cagers showed they are getting better in the 2021 season.

Thanks to a strong defensive effort, clutch free-throw shooting and timely shot-making, the Bulldogs snapped a three-game losing streak with a hard fought 38-32 MVC road victory.

Securing an early-season win felt like getting a 300-pound gorilla lifted off the Bulldogs, especially after dropping a 57-43 decision at Triad the night prior.

“A win’s a lot better than losing,” Altadonna said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve won and just there in the locker room you could tell the team was into it and they were into it (on the bench) during the game. It looks like we’re all starting to come together as a team and I think we’re about to turn the corner now.”

Highland coach Deryl Cunningham was elated his team was rewarded for a complete wire-to-wire effort.

“I told them that the first thing you’ve got to do is you have to believe you can win — you’ve got to believe we can win — and if you do that and totally feel that in your heart and you bust your tail, I told them that it would happen,” Cunningham said. “It was a great effort by the players and coaches. I thought our bench was very lively and upbeat and I thought it was a great overall win for our program.”

Highland (1-3) and Civic Memorial traded baskets early, but a Jake Ottensmeier free throw gave the Bulldogs a 9-8 lead after one quarter.

The teams continued the work the ball in half court sets and trade baskets in the second quarter. CM took a 20-19 lead into the half as 6-10 sophomore forward Sam Buckley knocked down a triple at the buzzer.

In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs defensive toughness and patience on offense paid off late despite senior Evan Peterson and sophomore Joe Jansen battling through foul trouble.

In the final 2 1/2 minutes, Jake Brauns slipped in a back door layup, Altadonna drove in for two and knocked down a free-throw, and Brauns sank a pair of foul shots with 2.1 seconds left to cap a seven-point run that secured Highland’s first win.

Altadonna credited the team’s relentless drive with helping them prevail.

“We just want to go out there and win, and I really think energy was the big thing that won it for us tonight,” Altadonna said. “We were with one another even when we had foul trouble and we picked Joe Jansen up with four fouls and he still played great with four fouls.”

Altadonna, Jansen key to victory

Altadonna paced Highland with 12 points. Jansen turned in strong night with 11 points and was physical in the paint corralling rebounds and deflecting shots.

“Joe did an excellent job. I get after him sometimes in practice but to his credit, he responds,” Cunningham said. “He owned the boards by himself, and the deflections he got were absolutely huge.”

Ottensmeier added 9 points for HHS, while Buckley led Civic Memorial (0-4) with 21 points.