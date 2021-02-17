Highland Around Town — Feb. 24 edition

Noon Wednesday, Feb. 24, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Feb. 25

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central Community High School, 7740 Old U.S. Highway 50, Breese. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Thursday, Feb. 25, through Saturday, Feb. 27

▪ Virtual Midwest Boat Show — Online event at MidwestBoatShow.com. Program will include a live video broadcast of presentation of each of Cope Marine’s (O’Fallon) boat brands. These videos and accompanying photos will take attendees on tours of and reserve them. Manufacturer representatives will be available via a live chat to answer questions. Register at MidwestBoatShow.com.

Friday, Feb. 26

▪ St. John’s Community Care Memory Café — 11 a.m. to noon. Online via Zoom. The Memory Café concept provides a social experience for those who are living with mild cognitive impairment, early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementia, and their care partner. Attendees are able to socialize with others who are sharing a similar journey. To join the Zoom meeting, email gshaw@stjohnscc.org. 618-344-5008.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carryout only. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ The Trophy Mules Acoustic — 7-10 p.m. The Outlet @ Edison’s, 2477 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville. Corey Saathoff and Josh Kean perform. facebook.com/events/122338413059718

Saturday, Feb. 27

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bradford National Bank Platelet Drive, 102 N. Duncan St., Marine. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day – 10 a.m. Online event. The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is hosting its ninth annual “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day” for the first time in a free, virtual format. All the content will become available at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 on YouTube. The videos will remain online for use at any time on or after the event date. To access, search YouTube for SIUE Society of Women Engineers. For more information: facebook.com/swesiue/posts/4042956272381053

Monday, March 1

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Deien Chevrolet, 555 N. Madison, Trenton. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Tuesday, March 2

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Highland Knights of Columbus hosts annual spelling bee

The Knights of Columbus, Highland Council 1580, held its 39th Annual Spelling Bee Championship on Feb. 7 at their facilities on Illinois 143 in Highland. More than 20 students vied for the Golden Bee Award. Claire Thole of St. Rose captured first place, while Wilson Boulanger of St. Paul placed second and Brock Holzinger of St. Paul finished third.

Overall, six schools were invited: St. Paul School in Highland, Highland Elementary School, Highland Middle School, Grantfork Elementary School, St. Rose School in Breese and Pocahontas Grade School. The event was open to all boys and girls up to the age of 16. Trophies were awarded to the top three winners and all contestants received a certificate of participation. The top three winners will now advance to the State Spelling Bee in April.