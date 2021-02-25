Highland Around Town — March 3 edition

Noon Wednesday, March 3, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, March 3

▪ First Mid Bank & Trust Easter Baskets — Through Friday, March 26. First Mid Bank & Trust, 12616 IL-143, HIghland. First Mid Bank & Trust is collecting filled Easter baskets for less fortunate children in the area. Pick up an empty basket at the First Mid branch, fill the basket with goodies for children ages 10 & under and return it by Friday, March 26. Baskets will be distributed by Highland Area Christian Service Ministries to less fortunate children in the area. 618-654-1111, option 1.

Thursday, March 4

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. In “From Seminary to University: 193 Years of History in the McKendree Archives,” McKendree Archivist Deborah Houk provides a brief history of McKendree University and her job as an archivist versus a historian. She covers what types of materials can be found in the archives and how to access them and their digitized materials and how to request information from the archives. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited to 100. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or Facebook.com/SCCGS.

Friday, March 5

▪ The Sheldon: Arts Without Borders — By reservation through May 15. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Join The Sheldon for its Spring Gallery Opening on March 5 from noon to 9 p.m. For information: thesheldon.org/our-galleries

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Tuesday, March 9

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, March 10

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon to 4:30 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Donor Bus, 14160 Jamestown Road, Breese. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.