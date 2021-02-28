End of an era nears in Highland as Mayor Joe Michaelis will relinquish post in April

Highland’s mayor will be stepping down in April after 16 years leading the city.

Mayor Joe Michaelis has decided not to run for a fifth term, and said there were a number of reasons factoring into his decision — including coronavirus.

“We’re still not over the hump yet of being able to bring it under control,” Michaelis said. “We’re well on our way, but that’s been a terrific challenge over the last year, dealing with it and the concerns that people have over this ... That entered into my decision not to seek another term.”

Michaelis said the No. 1 project he recalls as an accomplishment of his tenure was getting funding for and building the peripheral route that encircles Highland.

“It took us a number of years to complete that project,” he said.

He also recalls helping the food pantry find a new home.

“They were in desperate need of a larger facility,” he said. “The city owns the property where they’re presently located.”

The city helped them secure a $125,000 grant through the Madison County Board, Michaelis said, along with pledges and other donations.

“It’s serving thousands of people now,” Michaelis said. “It’s been a wonderful addition to the community.”

Michaelis said the biggest challenge, however, has been the last year and the impact of coronavirus.

“Businesses and the regular retail industry has been greatly affected, our lifestyles have been affected,” he said.

But when deciding whether to run again, Michaelis said he needed to decide whether he could truly give “100 percent for another four years.”

“There comes a time for everybody when they need to look at all of the pros and cons and make a decision,” he said.

The decision was not to run, but Michaelis stressed he would continue in public service.

“I’m always looking for other opportunities to serve in some capacity, it just won’t be as an elected official here in Highland,” he said.

But Michaelis said being mayor has been “a wonderful experience.”

“It’s a privilege and an honor to have served this community, not only as mayor but as a police officer for 30 years and as a coach at the high school,” he said. “I want to thank the community for the blessings they bestowed on me for the past 16 years.”