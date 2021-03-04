Highland Around Town — March 10 edition

Noon Wednesday, March 10, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Wednesday, March 10

▪ First Mid Bank & Trust Easter Baskets — Through Friday, March 26. First Mid Bank & Trust, 12616 Illinois 143, HIghland. First Mid Bank & Trust is collecting filled Easter baskets for less fortunate children in the area. Pick up an empty basket at the First Mid branch, fill the basket with goodies for children ages 10 & under and return it by Friday, March 26. Baskets will be distributed by Highland Area Christian Service Ministries to less fortunate children in the area. 618-654-1111, option 1.

▪ Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship — Through Friday, April 2. The Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship is awarded each year two two high school senior girls who plan to continue education beyond high school. Applications must be postmarked no later than April 2. Applications are available at YWCA, 304 E. Third St., Alton, via email at info@metroeastywca.org or online at altonywca.com. 618-465-7774.

Thursday, March 11:

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, March 12

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Friday, March 12 & Saturday, March 13

▪ St. Andrew’s Winter Book Fair — By appointment only. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Featuring more than 20,000 used books. Reservations are required and are accepted 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday through March 11 by calling 618-656-1294. Masks are required.

Sunday, March 14

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Chamber Music Concert — 3 p.m. Livestream event. The live concert will feature SLSO musicians performing works by Wolfgang Mozart, Sergei Prokofiev and Richard Strauss at Powell Hall. Tickets are $18. To purchase tickets and view the concert live, visit slso.org.

Monday, March 15

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anderson Hospital Platelet Drive, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Tuesday, March 16

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Anderson Hospital, 6800 Illinois 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, March 17

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Hosted by the Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code: LewisClark1 or call 800-RED CROSS.

Friday, March 19

▪ Stages St. Louis Virtual Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Registration includes five rounds of trivia and a special Trivia Treat Bag (to be picked up at the Kent Center for Theatre Arts the week of March 15). Cost: $200 per household (up to eight people). Mulligans and 50/50 raffle. Silent auction goes live Monday, March 15. Questions: development@stagesstlouis.org. stagesstlouis.org

GCS EMPLOYEES DONATE $1,030 TO HIGHLAND’S FFA

GCS Credit Union employees showed their support for Highland’s Future Farmers of America through their Growing Community Schools jean program.

The Growing Community Schools program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly,monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local school organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees can wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

Highland FFA was the designated organization in the month of February for GCS Credit Union’s Growing Community Schools jean program. With the support for their staff, GCS raised $1,030 for Highland FFA.