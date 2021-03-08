Highland Around Town — March 17 edition

Noon Wednesday, March 17, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, March 17

▪ First Mid Bank & Trust Easter Baskets — Through Friday, March 26. First Mid Bank & Trust, 12616 Illinois 143, Highland. First Mid Bank & Trust is collecting filled Easter baskets for less fortunate children in the area. Pick up an empty basket at the First Mid branch, fill the basket with goodies for children ages 10 & under and return it by Friday, March 26. Baskets will be distributed by Highland Area Christian Service Ministries to less fortunate children in the area. 618-654-1111, option 1.

▪ Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship — Through Friday, April 2. The Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship is awarded each year two two high school senior girls who plan to continue education beyond high school. Applications must be postmarked no later than April 2. Applications are available at YWCA, 304 E. Third St., Alton, via email at info@metroeastywca.org or online at altonywca.com. 618-465-7774.

Thursday, March 18

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, March 19

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Centralia, 400 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ The Bach Society: 80th Season Gala — 6:30 p.m. Virtual event. A grand event featuring a performance by Grammy Award-winning baritone Nathan Gunn and a select group of the Bach Society Chorus. Live pre-show at 6:30 p.m. Gala performance at 7 p.m. For tickets and other information: bachsociety.org/gala.

Sunday, March 21

▪ Aviston American Legion Spring Pork Sausage and Roast Beef Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Includes sauerkraut, potatoes, vegetables and dessert. Carryout only. 618-228-7311 or facebook.com/AvistonLegionHall.

▪ St. Teresa Church Drive-thru Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. until sold out. St. Teresa Church, 18021 Marydale Road, Carlyle. Packaged meal includes 1/2 fried chicken (four pieces), dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, slaw. Cost: $11 per meal.

Monday, March 22

▪ Chamber Music Society of St. Louis presents ‘Café Music: Outside the Lines’ — 7:30 p.m. Virtual event. Introducing special guest artists, jazz pianists Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi. For more information: chambermusicstl.org

Tuesday, March 23

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Tuesday, March 23, & Wednesday, March 24

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Donor Bus on Stratton Quadrangle, Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Wednesday, March 24

▪ Free Suicide Prevention Training — 6 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual suicide prevention training appropriate for ages 14 and older and intended for any community member interested in learning how to recognize the warning signs of suicide, questions someone about their suicidality, persuade them to get help and learn about resources to help. Training is free and limited to 30 participants per session. Held monthly on the fourth Wednesday. For additional information or to register: https://tinyurl.com/yxr6q2wb.

Thursday, March 25

▪ SIUE Graduate Admissions Virtual Open House — 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Online via Zoom. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate Admissions will host its spring open house and visit program. Prospective students are invited to explore the possibilities of an advanced degree. Register at siue.edu/graduate-visit