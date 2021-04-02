Highland volleyball stays undefeated with home sweep against MVC rival Waterloo

Senior middle blocker AnneMarie Beckemeyer and the Highland girls volleyball team are making sure they make of most of this COVID-delayed 2021 season.

On Thursday, April 1, at Highland High School, Highland got a first set boost from Beckemeyer that proved pivotal in keeping its undefeated campaign in tact.

Holding just a scant 5-4 lead in the first game against Mississippi Valley Conference rival Waterloo, Beckemeyer jumpstarted HHS with her powerful jump serving, igniting an early run that allowed HHS to take the opening set 25-14. The Lady Bulldogs then claimed the second set 25-19 for the sweep.

Beckemeyer was quite happy to see her team stay unbeaten as Highland improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the MVC.

“It feels really good (to be undefeated),” Beckemeyer said. “I’m really excited to see how we do the rest of the year. I knew that we had a pretty strong senior class and that we would put a challenge up every game.”

The Lady Bulldogs got control of the first set thanks to Beckemeyer’s strong serving as she dropped in an ace on her first serve to spark a 12-4 run. Her overpowering serve set up kills from seniors Bella LaPorta, Taylor Kesner, and Olivia Wilke as HHS rolled to a 17-8 lead and closed out the match to take the opening set.

“I think it (the serving) just built momentum,” Beckemeyer said. “It can really help build momentum and help get us excited for the next play.”

Waterloo (2-4, 2-3) stayed close thanks to strong front-line play from Hailey Montgomery.

“They had a big block (up front),” Beckemeyer said. “I think they were good about getting up every time for the block, so I think when we moved our setter (Alison Rode) around it slowed them down a little bit.”

Up 21-19 late in the second set, a pair of serving aces by LaPorta, a Wilke kill and a Waterloo serve-receive miscue closed out the match and gave the win to HHS.

Highland coach Katelyn Hagarty was pleased with the performance against a determined Waterloo club.

“The first set, I thought we controlled from start to finish,” Hagarty said. “The second set, we knew they were going to make some changes and be able to respond. We were able to still stick with our game plan of making sure that we’re transitioning and we’re staying aggressive at the net and that everything has purpose. I thought we went out and got the job done.”

Overall, Beckemeyer is just glad as senior she and her teammates have a season to play after waiting through the winter due to the pandemic.

“It feels really good (to be playing),” Beckemeyer said. “I was really worried we weren’t going to get to play this year, so I’m really happy.”

Furthermore, Hagarty is thrilled her seniors get a final chance to leave a special mark on the program.

“Who knew even what was going to happen (with the season). I am happy that they are getting one last opportunity (to play),” Hagarty said. “They’re great leaders for us and they’ve done a lot for our program, so I’m happy (for them).”