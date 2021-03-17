Highland Around Town — March 24 edition

Noon Wednesday, March 24, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, March 24

▪ First Mid Bank & Trust Easter Baskets — Through Friday, March 26. First Mid Bank & Trust, 12616 Illinois 143, Highland. First Mid Bank & Trust is collecting filled Easter baskets for less fortunate children in the area. Pick up an empty basket at the First Mid branch, fill the basket with goodies for children ages 10 & under and return it by Friday, March 26. Baskets will be distributed by Highland Area Christian Service Ministries to less fortunate children in the area. 618-654-1111, option 1.

▪ Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship — Through Friday, April 2. The Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship is awarded each year two two high school senior girls who plan to continue education beyond high school. Applications must be postmarked no later than April 2. Applications are available at YWCA, 304 E. Third St., Alton, via email at info@metroeastywca.org or online at altonywca.com. 618-465-7774.

Thursday, March 25

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, March 26

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Highland, 12454 State Route 143, Highland. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Friday, March 26, through Sunday, March 28

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Songs, Prayer and Rituals — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Stéphane Denève returns to Powell Hall as new Assistant Conductor Stephanie Childress – herself a gifted violinist – joins SLSO Associate Principal Second Violinist Kristin Ahlstrom in J.S. Bach’s Double Violin Concerto. Ester Mägi and Arvo Pärt hold the SLSO’s string section in rapt contemplation, while Dmitri Shostakovich’s Chamber Symphony trembles with fear and fury. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700. slso.org

Saturday, March 27

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bradford National Bank Platelet Drive, 102 Duncan St., Marine. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ St. Clair County Historical Society: ‘Two Women. Two Lives. One House.’ — 6 p.m. Online exhibit. A unique tour of the Victorian Home Museum, seen through the eyes of two women who lived and worked there over 150 years ago. For information: facebook.com/events/414554093169408.

Tuesday, March 30

▪ Women of McKendree: Christine Brewer in Concert (virtual event) — 7 p.m. Online via YouTube. Christine Brewer, the Grammy Award-winning recording artist and operatic soprano and McKendree graduate, will perform songs by 20th-century female composers. The event will also feature the McKendree University Choir, members of the Visual and Performing Arts Division, and poetry readings by faculty and staff members. For a free ticket: mckendree.universitytickets.com. For information: facebook.com/events/192435608935181.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org