HSHS St. Joseph’s hospitals in Highland, Breese update COVID-19 visitor guidelines

As communities in our region are experiencing lower rates in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland and Breese have modified their current visitor restrictions.

The following visitor restrictions went into effect on Tuesday, March 16.

Adult inpatients may have one visitor per day between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Pediatric inpatients under the age of 18 may have two parents or guardians present.

All patients nearing end-of-life will have special arrangements made on a case-by-case basis.

Patients in the Women and Infants Center at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese may have one visitor who must remain the same for the length of the stay.

COVID-19 positives or persons under investigation (PUI) who are awaiting COVID-19 test results are not allowed visitors unless special circumstances are necessary.

Emergency department adult patients may have one approved support person with the patient for their duration in the emergency department. If the adult patient becomes admitted, inpatient restrictions would apply. COVID-19 positives or persons under investigation (PUI) who are awaiting COVID-19 test results are not allowed visitors unless special circumstances are necessary.

Emergency department pediatric patients may have two parents or guardians present for their duration in the emergency department.

For outpatient appointments and/or procedures, including pediatric patients, one approved adult support person may be with the patient for the duration of their procedure or clinical visit. If the patient becomes admitted, inpatient restrictions would apply.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have and will continue to keep the safety of our patients and colleagues at the forefront of our decisions,” said Dr. Vinay Bhooma, chief medical officer for St. Joseph’s Hospitals in Breese and Highland. “With COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations declining in our region, we are happy to be able to welcome visitors into the hospital following the guidelines mentioned.”

Approved visitors must be over the age of 18 and will continue to be screened upon entering the facility for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. Visitors must also wear a mask and practice good hand hygiene while in the hospital and visiting with a patient.

Additionally, family members and loved ones should continue to provide nursing staff with their contact information and may call the hospital’s main number to check on their loved ones.