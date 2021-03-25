Highland Around Town — March 31 edition

Noon Wednesday, March 31, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Wednesday, March 31

▪ Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship — Through Friday, April 2. The Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship is awarded each year two two high school senior girls who plan to continue education beyond high school. Applications must be postmarked no later than April 2. Applications are available at YWCA, 304 E. Third St., Alton, via email at info@metroeastywca.org or online at altonywca.com. 618-465-7774.

▪ The Empty Bowl Collinsville Special Fundraising Drive — Through Friday, April 23. The Collinsville Woman’s Club is reaching out to the community for financial support for The Empty Bowl. Any monetary donation would be greatly appreciated. Checks should be made out to the Collinsville Woman’s Club and mailed to P.O. Box 368, Collinsville, IL 62234. Donations may also be made directly to the Woman’s Club members. For information: 618-550-8197.

Thursday, April 1

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Seasonal Wonder — 7:30 p.m. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Spring moves towards summer. Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” brings Pennsylvania settlers to dancing life, while the summer Alps glow and chirp in Arthur Honegger’s “Summer Pastoral.” And Camille Saint-Saëns plays with our curious inner child, unfurling a joyful musical zoo. Additional performances at 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700. slso.org

▪ Bark in the Park Celebration and Fundraiser — Through Saturday, April 17. Your local park, walking trail or favorite neighborhood spot. Humane Society of Missouri’s annual Bark in the Park celebration is now Bark in YOUR Park, a virtual dog walk benefiting the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Fund. Participants are encouraged to walk, run or hike with their dog on their own or as part of a team, raising funds along the way. Registration is $25, includes T-shirt. Register online at hsmo.org.

Friday, April 2

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Friday, April 2, through Sunday, April 18

▪ 2021 St. Louis Bach Festival — Virtual events. Celebrate the breadth of J.S. Bach’s work with numerous events during the 2021 St. Louis Bach Festival. This year’s fully virtual festival will feature educational opportunities, musically stunning performances, and collaborations with Missouri Botanical Garden, Classic 107.3 FM, and Couts Music Series. The festival is comprised of nine events with free attendance options. For tickets and information: bachsociety.org/festival

Sunday, April 4

▪ Highland VFW Easter Egg Hunt — 1:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Easter egg hunt for kids ages 1-10. Special eggs will contain prizes or money. Kite flying contest, includes prizes for best homemade kite, biggest and smallest kite, highest flying kite and youngest kite flyer. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

Tuesday, April 6

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, April 28, & Thursday, April 29:

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland Drive-Thru Health Fair — 6-11:30 a.m. Highland-Pierron Fire Department, 12611 Iberg Road, Highland. Includes comprehensive blood screenings, prostatic-specific antigen screenings, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D screening. Register before April 24 at stjosephshighland.org/healthfair. Limited spots available, no on-site registration. 618-561-2739.

Other Highland community news

HSHS Medical Group awarded award Kimberly Henkel with the March Colleague of the Month Award. Henkel is a nursing manager at HSHS Medical Group General Surgery in Highland.

The Colleague of the Month is chosen from nominations submitted by fellow HSHS Medical Group team members.

“Kim always goes out of the way to do anything for her employees,” her nominator said. “Whether it’s filling in when the office is running short or getting anything done. She’s a great resource and a great team leader.”

“I love talking and interacting with patients and also helping my colleagues,” Henkel said. “When I am able to explain something to my colleagues that helps make their job easier, it truly makes my day. I like to fix things, so when colleagues come to me with a problem, I love to roll up my sleeves and solve the problem.”

In her free time, Henkel enjoys traveling, camping, boating, spending time with her family and two dogs, reading and cross stitching.