Highland American Legion Post 439 baseball team set to open 2021 season

One year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of high school and American Legion baseball.

Highland did play independent last summer but this year marks the official return of American Legion Baseball and Post 439 is ready. The team opens this weekend against Alton in a doubleheader at Highland Glik Park.

“We would love to have fans come out and support the boys as this is the first Highland American Legion game since 2019,” Post 439 coach Kyle Schmitt said.

The entire 2019 squad is now gone and graduated as only three players return from last summer’s team, including catcher John Walker.

“He has a passion for the game and is a student of the game. He loves calling his own games,” Schmitt said.

Other senior returnees include outfielder Bryce Iberg, who played mostly left field, and Chad Barker, who played a mix of first base and second base and pitched. He also is the only pitcher returning from last year’s squad.

With only players back, Highland will feature several newcomers, including players from Highland, Greenville (one) and Mater Dei (two).

“Of those players filling in the missing holes, we have four committed players who are going on to play college baseball. Three of the committed players are pitchers,” Schmitt said.

In turn, Schmitt naturally is excited about the pitching staff. Grant Cox and Garrett Hodous are committed to pitch at Kaskaskia College, while Brayden Ramsey is headed to Lewis and Clark Community College. Highland has 11 pitchers total on the roster.

The fourth college commit is heavy hitting Alex Head, who hopes to lock down third base this summer. He is committed to Greenville University.





Overall, the roster features 20 players for the first games this season before a couple players will go down to junior legion for the summer. Of those 20 players, 11 outfielders.

“That will be a challenge to manage for the first four games but will even out for the summer. I think the competition will help the boys because there’s a ton of outfielders vying for playing time,” Schmitt said.

Highland’s remaining roster construction

The rest of the roster is made up of seven infielders, one catcher, and one pitcher. Walker will control most if not all the time behind the plate. Clayton Mallard will handle first base and Head will be at third base, while Aiden Duft, Chad Barker, and Steven Jack will share shortstop duties.

As far as the outfield, Schmitt said, “The outfield will be a bunch of mixing and matching depending on who is pitching, who is pitching in relief, DHing (designated hitter), and playing outfield that game. Brayden Ramsey, Grant Cox, Garrett Hodous and Chad Barker will eat up most of the innings but Steven Jack, Eli Jones, Christian Kassay, Josh Prusa, Michael Phelps, Brady Knackstedt, and Clayton Mallard will eat up the remaining innings.

“Based on the number of guys we have, our defense, hitting, and pitching should be solid and I’m excited to see what this season brings.”