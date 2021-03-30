Highland Around Town — April 7 edition

Noon Wednesday, April 7, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Wednesday, April 7

▪ Bark in the Park Celebration and Fundraiser — Through Saturday, April 17. Your local park, walking trail or favorite neighborhood spot. Humane Society of Missouri’s annual Bark in the Park celebration is now Bark in YOUR Park, a virtual dog walk benefiting the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Fund. Participants are encouraged to walk, run or hike with their dog on their own or as part of a team, raising funds along the way. Registration is $25, includes T-shirt. Register online at hsmo.org.

▪ The Empty Bowl Collinsville Special Fundraising Drive — Through Friday, April 23. The Collinsville Woman’s Club is reaching out to the community for financial support for The Empty Bowl. Any monetary donation would be greatly appreciated. Checks should be made out to the Collinsville Woman’s Club and mailed to P.O. Box 368, Collinsville, IL 62234. Donations may also be made directly to the Woman’s Club members. For information: 618-550-8197.

Thursday, April 8

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, April 9

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Welcome, Stephanie — 7:30 p.m. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Stephanie Childress takes the Powell Hall podium for the first time. The SLSO’s new Assistant Conductor draws on her British homeland in a program bursting with color. Bright yellows and greens in Benjamin Britten’s “Simple Symphony” contrast with the rosy fingers of Sally Beamish’s “The Day Dawn.” Antonín Dvořák’s Serenade for Strings shows us a kaleidoscope of colors. Additional performances April 10 and 11. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700. slso.org

Friday, April 9, through Sunday, April 25

▪ Jurassic Quest Drive Thru — Hours vary day to day. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Gate 9, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights, Missouri. The nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit featuring baby dinosaurs, a fierce T-Rex and more. For tickets and information: jurassicquest.com

Saturday, April 10

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois – Operation: You’re Not Alone — Girl Scouts will be out in their communities the weekend of April 10, distributing bags to the doorsteps of their neighbors with instructions on items needed. Anyone who chooses to participate is asked to place items in the bags and leave on their doorsteps for pickup on Saturday, April 24. Girl Scouts will be by to collect the bags, then work with their Troop or Service Unit to assemble and deliver the care packages to nursing homes and long-term care facilities in their communities.

Sunday, April 11

▪ Albers Legion Breakfast — 8-11 a.m. American Legion Post 1026, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Cost: $10 adults, $5 kids ages 5-12, under 5 free. Dine-in or carryout. 618-248-5505.

Monday, April 12

▪ Golden Anniversaries: A Discussion Series on the Films of 1971 – ‘Wake in Fright’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 12. Online event. Directed by Canadian Ted Kotcheff and starring Donald Pleasence (“Halloween,” “The Great Escape”), “Wake in Fright” tells the nightmarish story of a schoolteacher (Gary Bond) as he descends into a personal hell at the hands of drunken, deranged derelicts while stranded in a small town in outback Australia. Intro and discussion by Andrew Wyatt, editor of and film critic for Cinema St. Louis’ blog, The Lens. To sign up for the discussion or to find streaming options, visit cinemastlouis.org/wake-fright-andrew-wyatt.

Monday, April 12, & Tuesday, April 13

▪ Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘Czech Mates’ — 7:30 p.m. Virtual concert. Music from the rich traditions of Bohemia: Reicha, Dussek and Dvorák. For tickets and information: chambermusicstl.org/concerts/czech-mates/

Tuesday, April 13

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Friday, April 16

▪ UCM Derby Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. The Alton Area Cluster of United Congregations of the Metro East brings a night of Kentucky Derby fun. Grab your family, friends and a great hat and be ready to put your brains to the test. Registration deadline: 10 p.m. Thursday, April 15. Register online: ucmetroeast.org/trivia-night

Wednesday, April 28, & Thursday, April 29

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland Drive-Thru Health Fair — 6-11:30 a.m. Highland-Pierron Fire Department, 12611 Iberg Road, Highland. Includes comprehensive blood screenings, prostatic-specific antigen screenings, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D screening. Register before Saturday, April 24 at stjosephshighland.org/healthfair. Limited spots available, no on-site registration. 618-561-2739.