Gallagher’s kickoff return, defense lift Highland’s football team past Civic Memorial

Highland senior Liam Gallagher had never scored a touchdown in his entire high school career before Friday night.

He couldn’t have picked a better time to secure his first TD.

With 30 seconds left in a 27-27 deadlock with Civic Memorial, Gallagher fielded a short kickoff, got to the left sideline and raced 64 yards for a touchdown to put Highland ahead to stay.

Highland’s defense stopped a third down pass in its end zone as time ran out and the Bulldogs held on for a crazy 34-27 MVC Bowl Series quarterfinal road victory.

Gallagher’s touchdown return and the Bulldogs last minute defensive stand capped a wild night of football that saw HHS take the lead three different times, only for Civic Memorial to catch them each time.

“We talked about getting a special teams score ... we hadn’t gotten it yet and it came at the perfect time,” Highland coach Jimmy Warnecke said. “That’s the great thing about sports, you never know and you have to (credit) that young man right there (Liam Gallagher). That’s unbelievable. I saw a burst from him I’ve never seen before ... I looked down the sidelines, and he never stepped out of bounds.”

CM went ahead 7-0 early on a 1-yard Breyer Arview touchdown run. Highland responded late in the first quarter as Logan Chandler punched in a 7-yard run to tie it at 7-7 with 1:56 left.

On the Bulldogs next drive, Chandler shook free again and scored on a 9-yard run to make it 14-7 with 10:47 left in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs had a chance to add more points just before the half but Chandler got stopped on a fourth down run at the Eagles 45-yard line.

Two plays later, Arview hit Luke Parmentier with an 8-yard touchdown strike to tie it at 14-14 in the final minute of the first half.

“The fourth down where I chose to go for it instead of punting right before the half, that’s on me,” Warnecke said. “I’ve got to be better than that, and the guys bailed me out on that.”

Chandler’s third touchdown on a dazzling 47-yard run capped Highland’s opening drive of the second half. However, a 1-yard scoring run from Miguel Gonzales brought the Eagles even again at 21-21 with 3:59 left in the third quarter.

That was the prelude to the wild fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs went to the air early in the final stanza to score as Brent Wuebbles hooked up with Cade Altadonna on an 18-yard strike to go in front 27-21 with 11:52 left. The 2-point conversion failed.

Civic Memorial came roaring back to tie it with 40.4 second left as Arview banged in from a yard out to tie it at 27-27. After a CM timeout, the extra point sailed wide left.

Gallagher’s heroics, big defensive stand

That set the stage for Gallagher’s magical return. The ball was short kicked to Gallagher on the left side of the field. He fielded it, got to the left sideline and zipped to the end zone for the touchdown.

“I don’t know where that came from,” Gallagher said. “I prayed before I walked out on the field and it happened. I am beyond shocked (it came to me). I don’t have words. That’s my first touchdown ever in high school football and that was one of my goals for high school. It’s crazy.”

Civic Memorial was not done yet and the Bulldogs defense had to hold up more time. CM drove from the 40 down to the HHS 15 and had one final shot. However, Arview’s third down pass was broken up in the end zone by the Highland secondary and the Bulldogs escaped with an almost improbable quarterfinal win.

“I don’t think I’ve ever sweated more in my life,” said Gallagher. “It was, ‘whew’ ... I don’t even know how to explain it. I’m just shocked.”

Next up for Highland: Triad

Highland (2-2) will travel to Troy at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, to take on Triad in a semifinal matchup. The two teams played in week two and Triad defeated the Bulldogs 28-14.

Gallagher said the Bulldogs are ready another shot at archrival Triad.

“We’re going to take that opportunity and run with it,” Gallagher said. “Our offense is picking up and our defense is playing well, so we’re going to do it.”

Civic Memorial (2-2) will host Granite City at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, in a consolation semifinal game.