Highland soccer snaps 3-game losing streak with home win against Civic Memorial

The Highland boys soccer team had recently suffered three losses by two goals or less.

On Tuesday, April 6, the Bulldogs flipped that script.

Senior forward Cameron Mortland scored a goal just under 10 minutes into the second half and the Bulldogs defense and goalie Luke Stieb made it stand up as Highland posted a 1-0 victory over Mississippi Valley Conference foe Civic Memorial at Highland Middle School.

Winning for the first time in four games definitely left the Bulldogs feeling like the season is beginning to trend in the right direction as they improved to 3-6-1 overall and 2-5 in MVC play.

“We have been playing well of late and have had some tough luck in losing games like at Waterloo (2-1) and at Triad (2-1),” Highland coach Jay Robertson said. The guys have been playing hard and improving and we played well again tonight.”

Both teams looked for chances to score in the first half, but Civic Memorial goaltender Tommy Strubhart and Stieb got big help from their defense, as the game remained scoreless at halftime.

Early in the second half, Highland got the break they needed as Mortland banged home a goal on a long shot from just outside the goal box.

“We have been doing a good job of getting more shots on goal and now some of them are starting to go in,” Robertson said.

That was all Stieb needed as the Bulldogs defense and midfielders continued to neutralize the Eagles forwards and not allow them many quality scoring chances.

“Our defense has been really good all year and tonight they were solid,” Robertson said.

The spring season has been grueling for Highland, but after not playing in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shoehorning in three to four games a week beats not having a campaign at all.

“It’s been tiring for the guys playing so many games, and it is a shorter season. But they are just glad to be playing now,” Robertston said. “All they’ve wanted to do is play.”

Highland’s goal the final two weeks of the season is focusing on improvement, regardless of record.

“That’s really we’re trying to do now is just try to get better each game,” Robertson said. “We feel like we’re heading in the right direction and guys are working hard and improving.”