Highland Around Town — April 14 edition

Wednesday, April 14

▪ Bark in the Park Celebration and Fundraiser — Through Saturday, April 17. Your local park, walking trail or favorite neighborhood spot. Humane Society of Missouri’s annual Bark in the Park celebration is now Bark in YOUR Park, a virtual dog walk benefiting the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Fund. Participants are encouraged to walk, run or hike with their dog on their own or as part of a team, raising funds along the way. Registration is $25, includes T-shirt. Register online at hsmo.org.

▪ The Empty Bowl Collinsville Special Fundraising Drive — Through Friday, April 23. The Collinsville Woman’s Club is reaching out to the community for financial support for The Empty Bowl. Any monetary donation would be greatly appreciated. Checks should be made out to the Collinsville Woman’s Club and mailed to P.O. Box 368, Collinsville, IL 62234. Donations may also be made directly to the Woman’s Club members. For information: 618-550-8197.

Thursday, April 15

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, April 16

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Airs and Dances — 11 a.m. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Music whisks us to another time. Luigi Boccherini’s Overture brays and leaps and sings. The SLSO’s Xiaoxiao Qiang and Shannon Williams find the luminous core of W.A. Mozart’s Sinfonia concertante. Ottorino Respighi reaches into the music of his country’s past, bringing back the “Ancient Airs and Dances.” Additional performances April 17 and 18. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700. slso.org

▪ SIUE Center for STEM Research, Education and Outreach presents Dr. Ebony McGee — 2-4 p.m. Online via Zoom. Guest speaker Dr. Ebony McGee presents an important conversation on what it means to be racially marginalized, while minoritized in the context of learning and achieving in STEM higher education and in STEM professions. Register at: https://siue.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TqwMB2EpR1S_tWC95zGaMw.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ UCM Derby Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. The Alton Area Cluster of United Congregations of the Metro East brings a night of Kentucky Derby fun. Grab your family, friends and a great hat and be ready to put your brains to the test. Registration deadline: 10 p.m. Thursday, April 15. Register online: ucmetroeast.org/trivia-night

Saturday, April 17

▪ Origami in the Garden — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays through Sunday, Oct. 10. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. An exhibition featuring the works of Jennifer and Kevin Box and their collaboration of origami artists elevates the ancient art of origami to new heights. Cost is included with Garden admission; free for members. mobot.org/origami

▪ Riverbend Earth Day Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Live music, environmental education, tasty food and drinks, local artisan market. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/1220557548400564

Monday, April 19

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane, Highland. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. St. John’s United Church of Christ, 21 N. Walnut, Trenton. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Tuesday, April 20

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Carlyle Junior High School, 1631 12th St., Carlyle. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of somone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, April 28 & Thursday, April 29

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland Drive-Thru Health Fair — 6-11:30 a.m. Highland-Pierron Fire Department, 12611 Iberg Road, Highland. Includes comprehensive blood screenings, prostatic-specific antigen screenings, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D screening. Register before April 24 at stjosephshighland.org/healthfair. Limited spots available, no on-site registration. 618-561-2739.

Friday, April 30

▪ Alton Symphony Orchestra Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Enjoy a relaxed, fun evening with a group of your friends and family. Tables of eight are available for $160 – must be reserved in advance. After registering, a link to access the event will be emailed. “Doors” open at 6:45 p.m. Event starts at 7:00 p.m. Register by April 28 online at altonsymphonyorchestra.org/annual-trivia-night

Other area happenings

▪ American Pickers to Film in Illinois — During the month of May. The “American Pickers” TV show is looking for leads and would love to explore hidden treasures in the area. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Facebook: @GotAPick