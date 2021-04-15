Miener, Parkerson lead Highland softball to opening day road win over Belleville West

Nearly two years had passed since Highland senior softball players Sam Miener and Sydney Parkerson played in a meaningful game for the Bulldogs thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, April 14, Miener and Parkerson made their return to the diamond and the first game of their senior season one to remember.

Parkerson went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs, while Miener pitched a shutout and ripped a momentum-shifting three-run triple in the fifth inning to propel the Bulldogs to a 6-0 win at Belleville West.

Miener smiled broadly as she savored being back in the pitching circle and playing for the first time since May 22, 2019.

“It’s pretty nice (to be back out) since it’s my senior season and to come out and be the big leader this year, hope for the best and have my team back up,” Miener said. “And Sydney, she’s always there. We help each other and back each other up ... that way we can have a good energy for the rest of the team.”

Highland (1-0) started fast, plating a run in the top of the first inning. Emma Strubinger led off with a double against Belleville West junior starter Payton Todd.

After Sophie Parkerson reached on a bunt single, Sidney Parkerson’s RBI hit brought Strubinger home for a 1-0 lead.

“Emma started off with the double and we were able to get that one across to get the one run early and that was good (to see),” Highland coach Glen Nicholls said.

In the bottom of the first, the Maroons had their best chance to score. West centerfielder Samaria Adams doubled off Miener to start the frame and Kaytie Kossina was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second with no outs.

Miener, who is headed to Austin Peay State University to play softball next year, regrouped and retired the next three West hitters in order escape the early jam. The lost opportunity left the Maroons struggling to get runners on base the rest of the game.

“I think our only hit came in that first inning and after that it was almost like the wind was out of our sails a little bit,” West coach Kassandra Schaub-Korte said. “She (Miener) did move the ball around a bit and it was our first time seeing a live pitcher, so I think that had a lot to do with it.”

From there, Miener continued to roll as she struck three, walked no one and allowed just one hit in securing the shutout.

“She really brought it today, and she was happy to get back at it,” Nicholls said.

Miener delivers crushing blow

In the top of the fifth, Miener showed her bat is still as potent as her pitching arm. On a 1-2 count with the bases load and two out, Miener went down and blasted a low pitch from Todd to the base of the leftcenter field fence for a bases-clearing triple, extending the Highland lead to 4-0.

“You never feel comfortable with just one (run),” Nicholls said. “That triple was huge with two outs and that was a shot, so I was really happy to see her do that.”

“I felt like it (the triple) kind of helped boost us through the last couple innings,” Miener said. “I was looking for something in the strike zone and I was hitting where it was pitched.”

2-run homer caps Highland’s win

Sydney Parkerson, a Truman State recruit, finished the Bulldogs scoring in the seventh with a mammoth two-run home run over the left field fence.

“That was a big two-run homer by Sydney Parkerson, another one of our seniors. Both of those girls (Miener and Parkerson) have dressed varsity for four years and they’ve been leaders since day one,” Nicholls said.

West happy to be back on diamond

The opener was tough for West but just being back out on a field and playing a real game after losing last spring to the pandemic meant a lot.

“It’s almost surreal and it felt like a dream,” Schaab-Korte said. “It’s so nice after 600 days of not playing and being able to be back out here and playing the sport we love. We were all thrilled.”