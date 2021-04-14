Highland Around Town — April 21 edition

Noon Wednesday, April 21, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Wednesday, April 21

▪ The Empty Bowl Collinsville Special Fundraising Drive — Through Friday, April 23. The Collinsville Woman’s Club is reaching out to the community for financial support for The Empty Bowl. Any monetary donation would be greatly appreciated. Checks should be made out to the Collinsville Woman’s Club and mailed to P.O. Box 368, Collinsville, IL 62234. Donations may also be made directly to the Woman’s Club members. For information: 618-550-8197.

Thursday, April 22

▪ Highland Garden Club — 6 p.m. Greenhouse of Highland, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Featuring “Flower Combos for Your Outdoor Pots.” Plenty of parking and chairs available for the outdoor meeting. Guests always welcome.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, April 23

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ The Trophy Mules — 7-10 p.m. The Outlet at Edison’s, 247 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville. Corey and Josh acoustic.

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Musical Journey — 7:30 p.m. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. In a time of limited travel, Leonard Slatkin takes us across the globe. Englishman Benjamin Britten writes an ode to his mentor, music that dances, sings, sobs, and celebrates. The SLSO’s Erin Schreiber finds the folk-like, Romani spark at the heart of Maurice Ravel’s “Tzigane.” And Alberto Ginastera sings the songs of his native Argentina in “Variaciones concertantes.” Additional performances April 24 and 25. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700. slso.org

Saturday, April 24

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois ‘Operation: You’re Not Alone’ Collection — Area Girl Scouts will collect donation bags that were delivered to homes the weekend of April 10. Participants are asked to place items in the bags and leave on their doorsteps for pickup. Donations will be assembled and delivered in care packages to nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the community.

▪ Watershed Nature Center Opening Day Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Watershed Nature Center, 1591 Tower Ave., Edwardsville. Attendees can check out a variety of native plants found in our region, ask questions and even purchase a plant to take home that can be incorporated into their landscaping, deck or pool area. watershednaturecenter.org

▪ Free Shredding and Electronics Recycling — 9 a.m. to noon. Edwardsville High School parking lot, 6161 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Because the shred truck has a maximum capacity, documents will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of up to two boxes per person. Community members can also drop off their personally-owned electronics for recycling, including computers and accessories, mobile devices, home office items, home entertainment, and servers and data centers. Computers will be wiped of all personal information before they are recycled. Face coverings and social distancing are required. Free and open to the public.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bradford National Bank Platelet Drive, 102 N. Duncan St., Marine. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ DEA National Rx Take Back Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Various locations. Clean out medicine cabinets and turn in — safely and anonymously — unused or expired prescription drugs. To find a collection site in your area, visit takebackday.dea.gov.

▪ Live from The Sheldon: Zakir Hussain — 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Free online streaming event. Widely considered the father of the contemporary world music movement and a classical tabla virtuoso, percussionist Zakir Hussain is an international phenomenon. One of the most influential musicians of the past 50 years, and co-founder of the legendary fusion band Shakti, Hussain is known for his masterful improvisations and brilliant live performances. To watch “Live From The Sheldon,” follow The Sheldon and HEC Facebook pages, and subscribe to The Sheldon’s and HEC’s YouTube channels.

Monday, April 26

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 6 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Coffee Talk with Caregivers — 1-2 p.m. Online via Zoom. An informational virtual group created for caregivers of aging loved ones with memory loss. There is no charge to participate and anyone from anywhere is welcome to join. The family caregivers who attend will have a front row seat to the discussions about a variety of topics to help support and educate about caregiving, life, family, self-care, problem-solving, communication, behaviors, and so much more. An email address is required to send a Zoom invitation. Call 618-344-5008 to attend.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. American Legion Hall, 601 S. Clinton St., Aviston. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Virtual Town Hall on Education — 6 p.m. Online via Zoom. State Rep. Katie Stuart is inviting teachers, parents and anyone with an interest in education issues to a virtual advisory committee meeting to discuss her work in Springfield this session on education-focused bills. Local residents will also have an opportunity to express their thoughts, questions and concerns about school issues. RSVP to repkatiestuart@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link.

▪ Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘Invitation to the Dance’ — 7:30 p.m. Virtual event. Guest Artist Leonard Slatkin leads The Chamber with music inspired by dance. For tickets and information: chambermusicstl.org.

Tuesday, April 27

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. American Legion Hall, 1105 Sycamore, Germantown. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. St. Rose School, 18004 St. Rose Road, Breese. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, April 28

▪ Free Suicide Prevention Training — 6 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual suicide prevention training appropriate for ages 14 and older and intended for any community member interested in learning how to recognize the warning signs of suicide, questions someone about their suicidality, persuade them to get help and learn about resources to help. Training is free and limited to 30 participants per session. Held monthly on the fourth Wednesday. For additional information or to register: https://tinyurl.com/yxr6q2wb.

Wednesday, April 28, & Thursday, April 29

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland Drive-Thru Health Fair — 6-11:30 a.m. Highland-Pierron Fire Department, 12611 Iberg Road, Highland. Includes comprehensive blood screenings, prostatic-specific antigen screenings, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D screening. Register before Saturday, April 24 at stjosephshighland.org/healthfair. Limited spots available, no on-site registration. 618-561-2739.

Friday, April 30

▪ Alton Symphony Orchestra Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Enjoy a relaxed, fun evening with a group of your friends and family. Tables of eight are available for $160 — must be reserved in advance. After registering, a link to access the event will be emailed. “Doors” open at 6:45 p.m. Event starts at 7:00 p.m. Register by Wednesday, April 28, online at altonsymphonyorchestra.org/annual-trivia-night

Other area happenings

▪ American Pickers to Film in Illinois — During the month of May. The “American Pickers” TV show is looking for leads and would love to explore hidden treasures in the area. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Facebook: @GotAPick

▪ Madison County Community Development Scholarships — Deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 4. The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships will be awarded to low-income students who are or will be attending an accredited Illinois university, community college, technical or vocational school. The CSBG will select 10 students to receive a $2,000 ($1,000 per semester) scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year. Those interested in applying for the scholarship should contact the college’s financial aid offices, their high school guidance counselor or visit Community Development’s website at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/community_development/community_services.php

St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland’s Wound Care Center recognized

The Wound Care Center at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland has been named a recipient of the Center of Distinction award by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

The Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92% and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal. There were 555 Centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award and 278 achieved the honor.

Other Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) hospitals receiving this same honor include HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.

St. Joseph’s Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Teresa Cornelius shared, “We are honored to receive this national award which recognizes the high quality and exceptional care provided by our Wound Care Center staff. It is a demonstration of their commitment to helping people achieve healing in their lives.”

St. Joseph’s Wound Care Center is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

For more information about St. Joseph’s Wound Care Center, call 618-651-2502. A physician referral is not required.

For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit the hospital’s website at stjosephshighland.org.