Highland Around Town — April 28 edition

Wednesday, April 28

▪ Free Suicide Prevention Training — 6 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual suicide prevention training appropriate for ages 14 and older and intended for any community member interested in learning how to recognize the warning signs of suicide, questions someone about their suicidality, persuade them to get help and learn about resources to help. Training is free and limited to 30 participants per session. Held monthly on the fourth Wednesday. For additional information or to register: https://tinyurl.com/yxr6q2wb.

Wednesday, April 28, & Thursday, April 29

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland Drive-Thru Health Fair — 6-11:30 a.m. Highland-Pierron Fire Department, 12611 Iberg Road, Highland. Includes comprehensive blood screenings, prostatic-specific antigen screenings, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D screening. Register at stjosephshighland.org/healthfair. Limited spots available, no on-site registration. 618-561-2739.

Thursday, April 29

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Join the monthly breakfast meeting for a morning of food and fellowship. For information: Marlin Wagner, 618-656-7593.

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Summer Crops and Cover Crops — 6-7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Beat the heat of summer gardening and learn techniques that will keep your tomatoes and other summer crops flourishing. We will cover how to plant and maintain healthy summer crops, what pests and disease to look out for, and quick growing summer cover crops for empty beds. Participants will receive Zoom information via email. For information and registration: facebook.com/events/982655409141897

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, April 30

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Sweet Serenades — 11 a.m. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Two perspectives on the stately Classical style, a century apart. Strauss’s elegant winds envelop the hall with warmth. Mozart’s Gran partita becomes the center of attention at a sumptuous party. Additional performances May 1 and 2. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700 or visit slso.org.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Saturday, May 1

▪ Illinois Trekkers Volkssport Club 5k/10k Walk — 8:30 a.m. Highland Town Square, Illinois 160 and Washington, Highland. Registration from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Face masks required. Fee: $3 per walker. For information: lkcs246@gmail.com or illinois-trekkers.org.

▪ Art in the Park — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Downtown Litchfield, 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Visitors will be able to leisurely stroll around the grounds, watching the artists at work. Includes special musical guests performing and other interesting types of entertainment throughout the day. facebook.com/events/297606371750682

Sunday, May 2

▪ The Metro East Coin & Currency Club 39th annual Spring Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia (Route 159), Collinsville. The show offers a wide variety of US and World coins, paper money, tokens, medals, books and collecting supplies. Free hourly door prizes, free attendance, free parking, free appraisals of coins, currency, medals, tokens, gold, silver and jewelry. Big Raffle that includes gold and silver coins. Open to the public and observing State of Illinois Covid-19 restrictions. For updates and more information go to MetroEastCoinCurrencyClub.com.

Tuesday, May 4

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, May 5

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon to 4:30 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 9515 Holy Cross Lane, Breese. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Friday, May 7

▪ Tri Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. To comply with guidelines, people are asked to make a reservation for a time slot by calling 618-667-2133. Each time slot is 30 minutes and there are 25 customers per time slot. Mask and social distancing will be enforced. The book sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Saturday, May 8

▪ Damiansville & Albers Village-Wide Garage Sales — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exit 34 off Interstate 64. Some sales will also be open Friday, May 7.

Other area happenings

▪ American Pickers to Film in Illinois — During the month of May. The “American Pickers” TV show is looking for leads and would love to explore hidden treasures in the area. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Facebook: @GotAPick

▪ Madison County Community Development Scholarships — Deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 4. The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships will be awarded to low-income students who are or will be attending an accredited Illinois university, community college, technical or vocational school. The CSBG will select 10 students to receive a $2,000 ($1,000 per semester) scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year. Those interested in applying for the scholarship should contact the college’s financial aid offices, their high school guidance counselor or visit Community Development’s website at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/community_development/community_services.php