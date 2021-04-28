Highland Around Town — May 5 edition

Noon Wednesday, May 5, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, May 6

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local farms, handmade goods, special guests. 618-304-8335 or facebook.com/events/461151434963473.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, May 7

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central Community High School, 7740 Old US Highway 50, Breese. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Tri Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. To comply with guidelines, people are asked to make a reservation for a time slot by calling 618-667-2133. Each time slot is 30 minutes and there are 25 customers per time slot. Mask and social distancing will be enforced. The book sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Peter and the Wolf — 11 a.m. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. A memorable cast of characters fills Powell Hall. Brave Peter and his friends work together to defeat a wolf, with the help of Sergei Prokofiev’s colorful music and your virtuoso SLSO. Stravinsky revives dusty Italian music, bringing the mischievous “Pulcinella” to vivid life. Additional performances Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700 or visit slso.org.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

Saturday, May 8

▪ Damiansville & Albers Village-Wide Garage Sales — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exit 34 off Interstate 64. Some sales will also be open Friday, May 7.

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Marine Coin Company, 102 N. Duncan St., Marine. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Lebanon May Market and Garden Festival — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8. West Saint Louis Street, Lebanon. Featuring live music, food, more than 50 vendors, several garden and plant vendors. COVID-safe protocols. 618-610-9333 or facebook.com/events/164485535472182.

Sunday, May 9

▪ Mother’s Day Breakfast — 8-11:30 a.m. American Legion Post 1026, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Cost: $10 adults, $5 kids ages 5-12, under 5 eat free. 618-248-5505.

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 400 N. State St., Downtown Litchfield. Vintage items, antiques, collectibles and more. Live entertainment. facebook.com/litchfieldpickersmarket

Monday, May 10

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St., Highland. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 1:30-5:30 p.m. New Baden Civic Center, 100 E. Birch St., New Baden. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Marine Historical Society Meeting — 7 p.m. Pavilion in Marine City Park on Humboldt Street, Marine. The program will include a look at a feather funeral wreath that the society has had restored and a discussion about the history of the person it honored. The business meeting to follow, will include the election of officers. Open to the public; open to new members. Please wear a mask, respect social distancing. Feel free to bring lawn chairs.

Tuesday, May 11

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Anderson Hospital, 6800 Illinois 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

Wednesday, May 12

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. American Legion Hall, 575 N. Main St., Breese. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Thursday, May 13

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Center, 1171 Jefferson St., Carlyle. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. St. Jacob Activity Center, 108 S. Douglas St., St. Jacob. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Friday, May 14

▪ Marine Library Book Sale — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Marine Library, 202 E. Silver, Marine. Price is 25 cents per book or fill a plastic bag for $2. Face masks are required; no shopping bags permitted. Money raised from book sale is used to defer operating expenses.

Friday, May 14, through Sunday, May 16

▪ Masons on their Rockers Fundraiser — 6 p.m. Friday, May 14, through 6 p.m. Sunday, May 16. Members of the Highland Masonic Lodge will rock in rocking chairs for 48 hours to raise funds for the Metro East Humane Society - Highland Facility. To donate or make a pledge, contact Jacob Rose, 618-604-5099, jwrose411@gmail.com or Brett Leman, 618-610-3121, brettbanddad@yahoo.com. Portion of proceeds support MEHS - Highland Facility and the Highland Masonic Lodge building maintenance.

Other area happenings

▪ Fall 2021 Jay Jolliff Memorial Foundation Scholarships — Deadline is Tuesday, June 1. Applications are now available for students to apply for the Jay Jolliff Memorial Foundation Scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded through funds raised by the Jay Jolliff Memorial Golf Tournament and scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $500 each. Scholarships will be given to students within the Kaskaskia College District who will be attending a college or university in the Fall 2021 Semester. Criteria for the scholarship: Applicant must have a high school diploma or GED; applicant must have participated in a sport while in high school or college; applicant must be a male or female enrolled in a college or university and must maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or above. For more information or to receive an application, contact Cathy Karrick by email at ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ Madison County Community Development Scholarships — Deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 4. The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships will be awarded to low-income students who are or will be attending an accredited Illinois university, community college, technical or vocational school. The CSBG will select 10 students to receive a $2,000 ($1,000 per semester) scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year. Those interested in applying for the scholarship should contact the college’s financial aid offices, their high school guidance counselor or visit Community Development’s website at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/community_development/community_services.php

▪ Madison County e-Waste Collection Event — 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. by appointment only, Saturday, June 12. Residents with an appointment may drop off home electronics. Accepted items include anything with a cord, home electronics and televisions, computers and monitors, small appliances, air conditioners, washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, furnaces, lawn equipment. All items, including older-model CRT televisions, are free of charge for residents to recycle during the drive. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Those not pre-registered will be turned away to avoid lengthy wait times and overwhelming site capacity. Register at https://recycleresponsibly.as.me/electronics.

Malcharek named HSHS Medical Group Provider of the Month

HSHS Medical Group awarded Paul Malcharek, MD, with the April Provider of the Month Award. Malcharek is an internal medicine physician at HSHS Medical Group Family Internal Medicine in Maryville.

The Provider of the Month is chosen from nominations submitted by fellow HSHS Medical Group team members, who wrote:

“Dr. Malcharek constantly shows our office how caring he is by checking on all of us and making sure we are always kept in the loop. He spends quality time with every patient he sees in a day. Many patients report that he takes his time with them which makes them feel heard.”

His favorite part of his job is connecting with patients and families he has cared for many years.

“I feel that the way I treat my patients shows to my staff,” says Malcharek. “I want my patients to be treated the way I want my family and myself to be treated. I try to make sure that my staff feels appreciated for what they do in the office as I cannot be successful without them leading the way. I want to treat every patient like they are important and be honest to them about their health.”

When away from work, Malcharek enjoys playing tennis, CrossFit, cheering on the University of Illinois football and basketball teams as well as being an active member of his church.