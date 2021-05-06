Fohne, Kapp drive Highland past Jerseyville for Mississippi Valley Conference victory

Highland pitcher Caleb Fohne made sure Jerseyville could not get its bats going and Bulldogs infielder Blaine Kapp helped jumpstart the offense.

Fohne pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and Kapp started a three-run fourth inning rally as Highland surged to a 3-0 victory Mississippi Valley Conference victory over the Panthers on Wednesday, May 5, at Glik Park in Highland.

It was a critical win for the young and evolving Bulldogs, who improved to 10-7 after playing their third game of the week in a daunting six-game stretch which includes contests with Belleville West on Thursday, May 6; Teutopolis on Friday, May 7; and Breese Central on Saturday, May 8.

“We are trying to get over our youth,” Highland coach Joel Hawkins said. “Everybody’s a rookie, so we are learning one another and we’ve got some really good kids.”

Jerseyville started strong in the top of the first, loading the bases with just one out. However, Fohne, the Bulldogs crafty sophomore lefthander, buckled down and retired the next two Jerseyville batters to squash the early threat.

“That was huge to put up a zero (in that spot) and it kind of set the tone (for the game),” Fohne said.

Highland’s defense also helped Fohne with some big plays as outfielder Brayden Ramsey made a spectacular diving over the shoulder catch in right field early. Additionally, the Bulldogs infield turned a rally killing 6-4-3 double play to help Fohne avoid more potential trouble.

“It (the defensive plays) helps out a lot,” he said. “It keeps the pitch count down and it’s also a confidence booster and it picks up the energy in the dugout.”

Fohne and Jerseyville starter Owen Goetten were sharp early as each pitched three straight scoreless innings.

In the bottom of the fourth, Kapp, got the Bulldogs going. He led off with a base hit to right field and then stole second with Luke Darling at the plate. On a 3-1 pitch, Kapp came racing around third on a wild pitch and scored, beating the throw back to the plate.

It was a sequence where Kapp was going to score regardless of what happened at home plate.

“I get on, drew him over and steal and saw it (the wild pitch) bounce and took off and I was gone,” Kapp said. “We always talk about someone scoring from home on a passed ball, and I’m going to do it ... coach was sending me home so I didn’t stop and didn’t hesitate. I was going.”

Darling followed with a walk and then Matt Misick, who went 2-for-2, walked. Ramsey followed with a sacrifice fly to right, bringing home courtesy runner Josh Prusa to make it 2-0.

Bryce Iberg capped the fourth inning explosion with an RBI single to left, chasing home pinch runner Greyson Habig for a 3-0 lead.

That was plenty of support for Fohne as he pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up just two hits to earn the win.

“Caleb has done that now in three straight starts and has been very difficult to hit,” Hawkins said.

Highland’s Pearson closes out the win

Blaise Pearson finished up for the Bulldogs, going 1 1/3 innings in relief. Pearson struck out four and walked none to pick up his third save of the season.

“He’s (Pearson) really done a good job in that role where he just comes in, and he’s really effective and does a good job of throwing his pitches in the zone,” Hawkins said.

Highland finished with seven hits.