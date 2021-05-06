Trouw Nutrition breaks ground on $12M expansion at Highland campus

Trouw Nutrition broke ground Wednesday, May 5, on a $12.1 million addition to its existing Pilot Plant at 80 Executive Drive in Highland.

The expansion increases the existing 8,100-square-foot Pilot Plant to a 32,052-square-foot modern new facility. By repurposing this building sustainably, Trouw Nutrition is able to limit the energy and materials required for the new plant.

Trouw Nutrition continues to invest in new blending technology for the pet food industry with this project marking the start of the company’s growth plan.

Named the Blending Innovation Center, the expansion enables Trouw Nutrition to bring in additional business opportunities. Trouw Nutrition worked diligently with its partners to identify consumer requirements and ascertain what capabilities the plant needed to meet those ever-growing needs.

“This is a very exciting day for the Trouw Nutrition Companion Animal Division,” said Terri Boeser, general manager of Trouw Nutrition’s U.S. Companion Animal Division. “We are proud to partner with The Korte Company and to begin construction of our new Blending Innovation Center. The Blending Innovation Center will not only bring new opportunities to the pet food industry, but also to the Highland area, where we will expand our footprint and bring new jobs to the area.”

The Blending Innovation Center will initially create new jobs with plans to increase as the growth plan evolves and expands Trouw Nutrition’s campus in Highland. Anyone interested in the open positions, please visit: www.trouwnutritionusa.com/en/careers or contact our local HR department at tnusahr@trouwnutrition.com or call 618-654-2070.

“This new facility reflects Trouw’s continued investment in our U.S. Companion Animal Division and the broader pet food industry,” said Dan Baker, Managing Director of Trouw Nutrition’s U.S. operations. “This addition will enable us to grow and expand our unique ingredient offerings for our customers to further support pet health and welfare for years to come.”

Led by Director of Operations for Trouw Nutrition’s U.S. Companion Animal Division Andy Fischer, the Operations team played a significant role in developing the design of the new facility.

“It’s not every day that you can be part of a team that comes up with an innovative new technology that changes the game,” said Fischer. “Our team has worked for over a year to investigate new ideas, complete a comprehensive design review and have every member of our group provide input on how we will operate.

“The design will enable us to meet unique customer needs and be a supplier of choice. Combine the innovation with our high standard of quality and the dedication of our great team and we will continue our long history as a mainstay for our community and families.”

The Korte Company has history with Trouw Nutrition

Trouw Nutrition partnered with The Korte Company previously on the construction of the Pilot Plant. The addition of the Blending Innovation Center increases the company’s Highland campus, which includes a premix plant, a warehouse and two office buildings.

“The Korte Company is proud to be partnering with Trouw once again to design and construct their newest facility in Highland, Illinois, and are excited to be working with them as they continue to expand and develop their product lines,” said Jay Korte, client relations, The Korte Company.

The Korte Company plans to finish construction by the end of 2021. Following its completion, Trouw Nutrition will conduct validation trials to ensure the facility meets the highest industry standards.